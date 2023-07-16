Don’t pick me over N100M, Daniella Okeke warns

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood star actress, Daniella Okeke has kept pretty much to herself lately. She hasn’t been a big sight to behold on the movie screens either in recent times. But she has been serving plenty of her sensuality on her Instagram page, perhaps, reminding all and sundry she hasn’t lost the charm to set blood racing amongst the mensfolks.

With a picture detailing her curvy figure and her perky bum, Daniella declared it might not be such a good idea for any man to pick her over N100 million naira cash, as he may live to regret it.

“Someone son picked me over 100M. Wow ! Hunger is going to finish you. You are not wise, she writes.

Of course it is a common practice for beautiful public figures on Instagram to ask their followers if they would go for them or some certain huge amount of money. It appears Daniella may have asked the same question and a love-struck fan had replied to her that he would shun the money to keep her as his lover.

In 2013, Daniella starred as “Joke” in Lagos Cougars, a role that earned her the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination at both the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards and 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

The Fine and Applied Art graduate had featured in other movies like ‘Indecent Desire’, ‘Sleek Ladies’, Show Me Heaven’, Stronger Than Pain’, ‘Heart Of a Widow’, ‘Friends or Foes’, “The Johnsons’ (TV drama series), and others too numerous to mention.