Don’t drag me into Ondo Obaship crisis — lfedore Council Chairman

— Blames kingmakers for delay

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

As the Obaship crisis in ljare, lfedore council area of Ondo state continued to fester, the council chairman, Hon Alex Alex Oladimeji, has cautioned all stakeholders not to drag him into the wranglings.

Recall that the selection of the new Olujare of ljare became controversial after nine out of 13 princes, including Prince Kola Oyewole, were screened out leading to litigation.

Olujare stool became vacant two years ago when Oba Adebamigbe Oluwagbemigun, joined his ancestors.

Some stakeholders under the auspices of some concerned Ijare indigenes, have accused the state government and the council chairman of complexity in the process.

They pointedly accused the chairman of trying to impose his cousin as the new monarch of the community.

But, in a statement issued by the council boss, Alex Oladimeji, he said that he had no power to impose new monarch on the town considering various Chieftaincy laws in the state.

Oladimeji said that the allegation by some concerned Ijare indigenes against him was unfounded.

He however assured that due process would be followed, noting that a mass protest in the town last the weekend was not against him but against the Head of the kingmakers, the Sapetu of Ijare, High Chief Wemimo Olaniyan, for delaying the process of picking new monarch.

Oladimeji said, “I need to respond to this because all they wrote against me is a blatant lie.

“As a local government Chairman, there is a rules and regulations guiding selection of Obas, not only in my community (Ijare), all communities have their declaration/laws that govern them and there is an Ondo State Chieftaincy Law, nobody can influence and even me as the Council Chairman, there is no way I can influence anybody to emerge as the King or force anybody on my town.

“I am not a member of the (Ijare) Royal family, I am not part of the people that screened (Princes), I am not part of the Kingmakers (Afobaje).

” I don’t have any role to play rather than whatever they do they send it to my office and i will follow up with what the law says.

“I find it strange that I was being fingered that I want to force one of my cousins on the community.

“I don’t know how; i don’t have any cousin among the people that are contesting (for Olujare stool); But the truth of the matter is that on Saturday there was a protest and the protest was against the Sapetu of Ijare (High Chief) Barrister Wemimo Olaniyan, alleging him that he didn’t allow the selection of new Olujare to continue.

“The community people are not protesting against me. I am not doing anything against the wish of the community, I can only guide the community to avert security breach,” Oladimeji said.

The Council Chairman confirmed that it was true that the Royal Family (Omowas) actually screened out nine out of 13 of the candidates, clearing four of them for the kingmakers to pick from and the family decision sent to the local government; “I don’t know why these people are accusing me wrongly.

“They protested against Chief Wemimo, not me. I am surprised these people fingered me.

He said, “the truth is that there is a problem among Omowas and even among the kingmakers, they should not shift their problem to me.

“I am not supposed to be dragged to this issue at all. The people accusing me wrongly should go back to their family and resolve their problems and stop dragging my name.

Oladimeji said that ” I am a local government Chairman and i work with established laws, i can’t create laws by myself