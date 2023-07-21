‘Don’t disrespect my wife, family,’ Adekunle Gold blasts Brymo over revelation

By Efosa Taiwo

Afrobeats artiste, Adekunle Gold has asked singer Brymo not to disrespect his family after making revelations about a proposed intimacy with his wife, Simi.

Brymo had caused a buzz among social media users when he revealed that he turned down his colleague, Simi’s request for a feature after she refused to get intimate with him.

In a voice note he released, Brymo said a part of him wants to feel remorseful about the condition he gave Simi even though he didn’t know she was with Adekunle Gold at the time.

The singer also revealed that he gave Ghanaian singer, Efya, same condition, noting that all he wanted was to experience what it feels like to make music with ‘’a female act he was bedding’’

Reacting, Adekunle Gold wrote on Twitter: “Do not disrespect my wife and my family. Get Help!”