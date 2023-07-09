Don’t allow cabals hijack your govt, Tinubu warned

— Raises alarm over upsurge of ritual killings in Nigeria

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Archbishop of Ondo Province of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Revd Simeon Borokini, has warned President Bola Tinubu, against allowing cabals in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to hijack his government

Borokini, also raised alarm over the upsurge of ritual killing among youths in Ondo State and other parts of the country.

He said this during the church’s 14th synod held in Saint John’s Anglican Church, Oba-Ile, in Akure North local government area of the state, over the weekend.

The cleric, who is also the Bishop of Akure Diocese of the Anglican Communion appealed to the President not to relent on his campaign promises to Nigerians just as he asked him to watch out for corrupt elements who may want to hijack the government.

He said that “My fear about Tinubu’s presidency is about the party, where they have their caucus, if his caucus can allow him to do what Nigerians want, it will be better for him.

” He should not rely on the bad advice of party members and cabals, he should not mingle with those that will give him bad advice, and he should appoint the right people, people with like minds with him that will move the country forward.

“We know that corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of Nigeria, he should exonerate himself and try everything possible to reduce corruption.

“When you take a position of leadership, you have to step on toes, there are certain decisions that you will need to make.

“So, at this time, if need be to step on toes, he should, especially give us a good image at this time. Eyes are on him to know what he is going to do and how he’s going to lead this nation, especially as far as corruption is concerned.

“I will appeal that any palliative that he is going to give, he should do it urgently, whatever he is going to do to reduce the suffering of people, he should do it as quickly as possible.”

The Archbishop advised Tinubu to tackle the challenges facing the country including insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, incessant strike actions in tertiary institutions, indiscipline and corruption, youth unemployment, and medical pilgrimage to foreign countries.

Speaking on the upsurge in ritual killing in Ondo state and the country, the cleric said the government “must pay attention to the issue of ritual killing popularly called yahoo-yahoo among youths in the country.

” The rate at which young men are involved in money-making rituals and the get-rich syndrome is alarming and the government must wade in before it becomes the norm among the youths.

“This trend is fast becoming a culture among our young ones who cut corners to become rich overnight and not through hard work and diligence to duty. This is dangerous for the future of our young ones.

Borokini therefore appealed ” to parents, teachers, and priests to please preach against these evil acts and encourage our young ones to embrace hard work and diligence as the pathway to success cum greatness, and not through dubious means.”