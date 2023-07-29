Don Crucifixto drops new single “Killy Killy” 

Don Crucifixto Entertainment has announced the much-anticipated release of the latest single, “Killy Killy,” by talented artist Don Crucifixto. Following the resounding success of his previous hit “Agba baller,” which garnered over 15 million streams worldwide, Don Crucifixto is set to captivate music enthusiasts once again with his infectious tones and unique vibe.

Scheduled for release on September 2nd, 2023, “Killy Killy” promises to deliver an exciting blend of musical styles, showcasing Don Crucifixto’s versatility and artistic brilliance. The single serves as the lead track from his upcoming album titled “Misunderstood,” which is eagerly awaited by fans and industry insiders alike.

“Killy Killy” embodies Don Crucifixto’s signature sound while introducing refreshing and distinctive elements, promising a listening experience like no other.”

With his unparalleled talent for crafting melodies that resonate with audiences worldwide, Don Crucifixto continues to push the boundaries of contemporary music.

As the flagship artist of Don Crucifixto Entertainment, Don Crucifixto has been making waves in the music industry, earning recognition for his distinctive style and captivating performances. His ability to connect with listeners on a profound level has established him as an artist to watch.