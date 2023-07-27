Domesticate NHIA Act in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu tells LASHMA, stakeholders

… Seeks accelerated Universal Health Coverage for residents

By Chioma Obinna & Dickson Omobola

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday urged stakeholders in the State health insurance value chain and the Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA, to domesticate the National Health Insurance Authority Act of the May 2022, NHIA Act, and ensure compliance with the provision of the Lagos State Health Scheme, LSHS, law.

Sanwo-Olu who was referring to the Health Management Organisations, HMOs, Health Care Providers, Corporate Organisations, Health Insurance Coverage Providers, policy makers and employers of labour and employees urged them to support, partner and cooperate with LASHMA.

Speaking at the maiden Lagos State Health Insurance Summit, he said the support of all stakeholders will help enable the State Government to guarantee essential healthcare services to citizens thereby improving their quality of life.

“At the inception of this administration, we made a commitment to improve the quality of life of our people and steer the State towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC), where Lagosians will have access to the health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship.

“These services include a full range of essential health services, from health promotion to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care. This is one of the major goals of the health and environment pillar of the T.H.M.E.S+ agenda, with the ‘plus’ representing the incorporation of an intensified focus on social inclusion, gender equality and youth development in these next four years”, he said.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the NHIA Act makes it mandatory for all residents of Lagos to possess a health plan in order to have access to quality healthcare services thereby reducing out-of-pocket expenses on health and ameliorating the financial hardship caused by payment of huge medical bills.

“This mandatory provision of the LSHS law was further reinforced when the Federal Government enacted the NHIA Act in May 2022 and provided for the establishment and implementation of the mandatory Social Health Insurance schemes in all States of the Federation, in order to steer the country towards the attainment of universal health coverage.

“The domestication of the Act in Lagos State will enable the government to guarantee basic healthcare services to the citizens thereby improving their quality of life. To this end, I have issued an Executive Order for the commencement of the domestication of the NHIA Act and the implementation of LSHS.”

The Governor who also officially unveiled the Ilera-Eko virtual booth at the summit disclosed that his administration is implementing strategies geared towards digital healthcare coverage so that health services can be accessed remotely.

Sanwo-Olu noted that 300 kiosks would be strategically placed in fixed locations within local government areas across Lagos State and manned by community health workers or registered nurses and mapped to a healthcare provider in case of emergencies, adding that virtual access to doctors would be provided using telemedicine while prescription would be taken to the nearest community pharmacy where the medication will be dispensed.

Earlier, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu who Mrs. Olayemi Oke-Osanyintolu represented, expressed optimism that the maiden Health Insurance Summit will spur ideas and strategies that will help seamless access to quality healthcare services for citizens

The newly appointed Chairman of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) Governing Board, Dr. Adebayo Adedewe noted that the establishment of the Lagos State Health Scheme is a step in the right direction and an ideal model to ensure that Lagosians have access to quality and affordable healthcare services.

In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba stated that the maiden edition of the Lagos State Health Insurance Summit will serve as a critical platform for exchanging ideas and fostering innovation towards achieving universal healthcare coverage in the state.

Zamba explained further that the agency over the last three years has worked tirelessly in creating structures and Operationalisation the social health plan implementation as part of strategies geared towards the achievement of Universal healthcare coverage adding that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in healthcare infrastructures and the pressing need for robust health insurance scheme.