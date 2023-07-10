Domestic violence in Nigeria: The road to gender equality and empowerment 

By JOY EFEFAIRORO

Domestic violence is a pervasive issue that affects societies worldwide, with Nigeria being no exception. This silent pandemic continues to erode the social fabric of Nigeria, hindering progress and leaving countless individuals, particularly women and children, traumatised and suffering. According to a 2019 survey by the Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics, 30% of Nigerian women aged 15-49 have experienced physical violence, while a shocking 68% have encountered emotional, economic, or sexual abuse. These figures are undoubtedly underreported, as survivors often face various barriers in seeking help, including cultural stigmas, fear of retribution, and a lack of trust in the legal system.

Causes of domestic violence in Nigeria are deeply rooted in multiple factors, including gender inequality, harmful cultural practices, poverty, and lack of education. The persistent adherence to patriarchal norms and beliefs contributes significantly to the perpetration of violence against women, with women often being seen as subordinate to men and their opinions and needs disregarded. Moreover, harmful practices such as child marriage, female genital mutilation, and the dowry system further perpetuate violence within marital relationships. To elaborate more on the issue, one of them to be addressed is Legislative Measures: Efforts to combat domestic violence must begin with robust legislation. Nigeria’s government has taken steps towards addressing this issue with the enactment of the Violence Against Persons(Prohibition) Act in 2015, which criminalises various forms of violence and provides avenues for support and justice to survivors. However, effective implementation and enforcement of these laws are vital to create a deterrent against domestic violence.

Another issue to be addressed is Education and Awareness: Educational campaigns are crucial in challenging gender norms, raising awareness about the prevalence and consequences of domestic violence, and eradicating harmful cultural practices. By fostering a society that values gender equality and respects the rights of women, we can combat deeply ingrained attitudes that perpetuate violence.

Furthermore, support services is very important to the people: Establishing accessible support services, such as shelters, helplines, and counseling centers, is essential to provide a lifeline for survivors of domestic violence. Collaboration between the government, NGOs, and community-based organisations can help create a comprehensive network of assistance, ensuring survivors have the necessary tools to rebuild their lives.

Engaging Men and Boys to various activities around their environment: Recognising that domestic violence is not solely a women’s issue, engaging men and boys in the conversation is paramount. Educational programmes that challenge toxic masculinity and promote healthy and egalitarian relationships can reshape societal attitudes, discouraging violence and fostering empathy and respect.

Economic Empowerment: Economic dependence often traps survivors in abusive relationships. By providing vocational training, microfinance initiatives, and income-generating opportunities, we can empower women economically, enabling them to leave abusive environments and create a secure future for themselves and their children.

Strengthening Law Enforcement: It is crucial to ensure that law enforcement agencies are equipped with the proper resources, training, and sensitisation to effectively respond to cases of domestic violence. This includes establishing specialised units within the policeforce to handle such cases and encouraging survivors to report incidents without fear of victim-blaming or retribution.

Engaging Religious and Traditional Leaders: Religious and traditional leaders exert significant influence in Nigerian society. Their support and active involvement in condemning domestic violence and advocating for gender equality can create a powerful impact. Collaboration between these leaders, civil society organisations, and the government can lead to the implementation of effective programmes and initiatives that challenge harmful norms.

Access to Justice: Many survivors of domestic violence face barriers when seeking justice, including a lack of access to legal aid and lengthy legal processes. By establishing legal support services, increasing the number of trained personnel, and promoting efficient court systems, survivors can navigate the legal process more effectively and seek redress for their grievances.

Media and Technology: The media can play a vital role in raising awareness about domestic violence in Nigeria. Harnessing the power of television, radio, social media, and other channels to disseminate information, share survivor stories, and challenge societal attitudes can help break the silence surrounding the issue and encourage public discourse.

Male Allies and Role Models: Engaging men as allies in the fight against domestic violence is crucial. By promoting positive masculinity, encouraging men to be active bystanders, andproviding mentorship programmes for young boys, we can help reshape gender norms and prevent the cycle of violence from continuing into future generations.

Collaboration and Partnerships: Combating domestic violence requires collaboration among various stakeholders, including government agencies, NGOs, community leaders, healthcare providers, and educational institutions. By pooling resources, expertise, and ideas, thesepartnerships can create a comprehensive response to domestic violence, ensuring survivors receive the support they need.

Data Collection and Research:-Enhancing data collection mechanisms and conducting research on domestic violence is essential for evidence-based policymaking. Gathering comprehensive data on the prevalence, causes, and consequences of domestic violence can inform targeted interventions and improve the overall response to the issue. By implementing a multi-dimensional approach that encompasses legislation, education, support services, engagement of key stakeholders, and data-driven decision-making, Nigeria can make significant strides in combating domestic violence. It is crucial for society at large to recognise that domestic violence is a violation of human rights that affects everyone, and collective action is necessary to foster a culture of respect, equality, and safety for all individuals.

Domestic violence remains a pressing issue in Nigeria, but concerted efforts can instigate change and create a society free from violence. By addressing the root causes, implementing legislation, raising awareness, establishing support services, and fostering economic empowerment, Nigeria can pave the way towards gender equality and empower survivors to break free from the cycle of violence. It is the duty of individuals, communities, and the government to come together and work towards creating a safer and more inclusive Nigeria for all.

•Miss Joy Efefairoro, a student, wrote from the Delta State University, Abraka