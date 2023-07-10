Home » Viewpoint » Domestic violence in Nigeria: The road to gender equality and empowerment 
Viewpoint

July 11, 2023

Domestic violence in Nigeria: The road to gender equality and empowerment 

Domestic violence in Nigeria: The road to gender equality and empowerment 

By  JOY EFEFAIRORO

Domestic violence is a pervasive issue that affects societies worldwide, with Nigeria being no exception. This silent pandemic continues to erode the social fabric of Nigeria, hindering progress and leaving countless individuals, particularly women and children, traumatised and suffering. According to a 2019 survey by the Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics, 30% of Nigerian women aged 15-49 have experienced physical violence, while a shocking 68%  have encountered emotional, economic, or sexual abuse. These figures are undoubtedly underreported, as survivors often face various barriers in seeking help, including cultural stigmas, fear of retribution, and  a  lack of trust in the legal system. 

Causes of domestic violence in Nigeria are deeply rooted in multiple factors, including gender inequality, harmful cultural practices, poverty, and lack of education.  The persistent adherence to patriarchal norms and beliefs contributes significantly to the perpetration of violence against women, with  women often being seen as subordinate to men and  their opinions and needs disregarded. Moreover, harmful  practices such as child marriage, female genital mutilation, and the dowry system further perpetuate violence within marital relationships. To elaborate more on the issue, one of them to be addressed  is Legislative  Measures: Efforts to combat domestic violence must begin with robust legislation. Nigeria’s  government has taken  steps towards  addressing this issue with the  enactment  of the Violence Against Persons(Prohibition) Act in 2015, which criminalises various forms of violence and provides  avenues for support and justice to survivors. However,  effective implementation and enforcement  of these  laws  are  vital to create a deterrent against domestic violence. 

Another issue to be addressed is Education and Awareness: Educational  campaigns are crucial in  challenging  gender  norms, raising awareness about the prevalence and consequences of domestic violence, and eradicating harmful cultural practices. By fostering a society  that  values  gender equality and respects the rights of women, we can combat deeply ingrained attitudes that perpetuate violence. 

Furthermore, support services is very important to the people: Establishing accessible support services, such as shelters, helplines, and counseling centers, is essential to provide a lifeline for survivors of domestic violence. Collaboration between the government, NGOs,  and community-based  organisations can help create a comprehensive network of assistance, ensuring survivors have the necessary tools to rebuild  their lives. 

Engaging  Men and Boys to various activities around their environment: Recognising that domestic violence is not solely a women’s issue, engaging men and boys in the conversation is paramount. Educational programmes that challenge toxic masculinity and promote healthy and egalitarian relationships can reshape societal attitudes, discouraging violence and fostering empathy and respect. 

Economic Empowerment: Economic dependence often traps survivors in abusive relationships.  By providing vocational training, microfinance  initiatives,  and  income-generating opportunities, we can  empower women economically, enabling them to leave abusive environments and create a secure future for themselves and their children. 

Strengthening Law Enforcement:   It is crucial to ensure that law enforcement agencies are equipped with the proper resources, training, and sensitisation to effectively respond to cases of domestic violence. This includes  establishing  specialised units within the policeforce to handle such cases  and  encouraging  survivors to report incidents without fear of victim-blaming or retribution. 

Engaging Religious and Traditional Leaders: Religious and traditional leaders exert significant influence in Nigerian society. Their support and active involvement in condemning domestic violence and advocating for gender equality can create a powerful impact. Collaboration between  these  leaders,  civil society organisations, and the government can lead to the implementation  of effective programmes and initiatives that challenge  harmful  norms. 

Access to Justice: Many  survivors of domestic violence face barriers when seeking justice,  including a lack  of  access  to legal aid and lengthy legal processes. By establishing legal  support  services,  increasing the  number  of trained personnel, and promoting efficient court systems, survivors can navigate the legal  process more effectively and seek redress for their grievances. 

Media and Technology: The media can play a vital role in raising awareness about domestic violence in Nigeria. Harnessing the power of television, radio, social media, and other channels to disseminate information, share survivor stories, and challenge societal attitudes can help break the silence surrounding the issue and encourage public discourse. 

Related News

Male Allies and Role Models: Engaging men as allies in the fight against domestic violence is crucial. By promoting positive masculinity, encouraging men to be active bystanders, andproviding mentorship programmes  for  young boys, we can help reshape gender norms and prevent the cycle of violence from continuing into future generations. 

Collaboration and Partnerships: Combating domestic violence requires  collaboration among various stakeholders, including government agencies, NGOs, community leaders, healthcare providers,  and  educational institutions. By pooling resources, expertise, and ideas, thesepartnerships can create  a  comprehensive  response to domestic violence, ensuring survivors receive  the  support they need. 

Data Collection and Research:-Enhancing data collection mechanisms and conducting research on domestic violence is essential for evidence-based policymaking. Gathering comprehensive data on the prevalence,  causes,  and  consequences of domestic violence can inform  targeted interventions and improve the overall response to the issue. By implementing a multi-dimensional approach that encompasses legislation, education, support  services, engagement  of  key stakeholders, and data-driven decision-making, Nigeria can make significant strides in combating domestic violence. It is crucial for society at large to recognise that domestic violence is a violation of human rights that affects everyone, and collective action is necessary to foster  a culture of respect, equality, and safety for all individuals. 

Domestic violence remains a pressing  issue in Nigeria, but concerted  efforts  can  instigate change and create  a  society free from  violence. By  addressing the root  causes, implementing legislation, raising awareness, establishing support services, and fostering economic empowerment, Nigeria can pave the way towards gender equality and empower survivors to break  free from  the cycle of violence. It is the duty of individuals, communities, and the government to come together and work towards creating a safer and more inclusive Nigeria for all. 

•Miss Joy Efefairoro, a student, wrote from the Delta State University, Abraka 

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.