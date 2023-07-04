Dollar video: We’re making headway in investigation against Ganduje, says Kano Anti-graft chair

Ganduje

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anticorruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimingado on Tuesday said it has opened an investigation into the Dollar video against former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Rimingado who stated this while briefing newsmen at the commission’s office said it is making a series of inroads into the investigation.

According to him, “We have reopened the investigation. And we have made a series of inroads. We have invited experts from different spectrums which include media, Civil Society groups, security experts, and forensic experts so that we are going to have an informed opinion about the video itself. We are contemplating if they going to give evidence before the court. We must take the necessary steps for us to do due diligence in order to put our house in order.

“This is something that has to do with the image and integrity of Kano State. Many people in Kano State are so keen and interested in knowing what is happening with this video case. And Insha Allah we will put it in our back soon.

“Initially, the claims were anonymous but as I speak with you we have escalated it and people are coming out to cooperate with the commission,” Rimingado said.

Reacting to the claim that the matter is before the court, Rimingado said the court orders don’t affect the investigation and if it does he would obey the court order.

“When a court order involves the Kano Anticorruption Commission, we will look at it and what it says and comply. It is an investigation and not a conviction. It is only fact-finding.

“The commission is under a legal obligation to either on its own initiative or following a complaint lodged before it by any person to investigate such kind of activities which include abuse of office, corruption, Maladministration and what have you.

“We have started our investigation and we are going to continue to do in the interest of Kano and the image of the state,” the Anti-graft Agency Chairman, Rimingado stated.

Recall that in 2018 an online newspaper, Daily Nigerian published a video clip allegedly showing the Governor stacking his pockets with bales of Dollars suspected to be kick back of an awarded projects from contractors.

The development had raised a lot of controversies drawing much public interest and analysis although the then state government had since denied the videos.