Dollar Video: Kano govt, Ganduje set for showdown

By Bashir Bello

Fresh trouble is currently brewing in Kano as the state’s Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission says it is revisiting the purported dollar video involving the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The latest bickering started when the Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Muhuyi Rimingado, was reinstated after a court order.

Recall that Rimingado was suspended following a recommendation by the state House of Assembly following a complaint from the Accountant-General of the state for breaching financial management law which later led to his sack by the then governor.

After he was reinstated by the new government, Rimingado vowed to reopen investigations into the alleged bribery matter.

He also hinted that forensic analysis experts have confirmed that the video was not doctored hence the need to extend an invitation to Ganduje for questioning.

Also recall that in 2017, an online newspaper, Daily Nigerian, published a video clip allegedly showing the former governor stacking his pockets with bales of dollars suspected to be a kickback from contractors.

Speaking on the ongoing investigations, Rimingado said: “We have reopened the investigation and we have invited experts from different spectrum which include media, civil society groups, security, and forensic experts so that we are going to have an informed opinion about the video itself.

“We have a forensic arrangement with experts to analyse the video and would do everything possible to investigate the matter and any other issue regarding corruption in Kano.

“Following up on our pledge to follow due process as usual in the investigation, the commission is expecting the former governor to appear before it next week to have the opportunity to clear his name. We will provide ample opportunity for him to defend himself; we will follow all the necessary steps to do what is needful”.

Reacting, the former Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs under Ganduje, Muhammad Garba, said his principal was yet to receive the invitation letter.

APC kicks

Also, the Kano State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has kicked against the invitation describing it as a sinister ploy to dent the image of the former governor.

A statement jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and Alhaji Zakari Sarina respectively, read: “The party said it has realised that the reenactment of the politically motivated issue of the dollar video by the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, which is before a court of law, was part of a sinister ploy to dent the image of the former governor.

“It further explained that a similar scenario was played to scuttle the former governor’s chance of securing a ticket for the party’s gubernatorial election in 2019.

“This time, the detractors are engaged in this campaign of calumny to draw a wedge between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ganduje, one of the president’s strongest allies in the North.”

Similarly, a group, Coalition for Northern Civil Society Group, has condemned the recent moves to investigate the dollar videos, alleging that the move was orchestrated to bring the ex-governor to disrepute and spoil his chances of securing an appointment with the Tinubu-led Federal Government.

The Secretary of the group, Mohammad Shuaibu, said it was unfortunate that since the video emerged in 2018, the emphasis had been on only the alleged “receiver” while the “giver” of the said bribery has not been brought to the limelight.

Restraining order

Apparently, not taking any chances about the development, Ganduje through his counsel, Mr. B. Hemba, filed an exparte application before a Federal High Court sitting in Kano to halt the moves by the anti-graft agency to invite or arrest him.

The Court presided over by Justice A.M Liman however granted the application by restraining the agency from inviting or arresting the immediate past governor.

Joined in the suit were the Nigeria Police, Inspector-General of Police, Commissioner of Police in Kano State, State Security Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. Others are the Attorney General of the Federation, Attorney General of Kano State and Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The Court restrained all the respondents from harassing, arresting, inviting or detaining the immediate Ganduje, his family or any appointee who served under his administration, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating motion.

Justice Liman however ordered that the interim order shall operate pending the hearing of the motion for the enforcement of the fundamental human rights, which is fixed for 14th July, 2023.