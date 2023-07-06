Dollar video: Ganduje’s invitation, sinister ploy to dent image of ex-gov — Kano APC

Ganduje

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has on Thursday described the invitation extended to former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje by the State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, PCACC over alleged dollar video as a sinister ploy to dent the image of the former governor.

This was as it told the former governor to disregard and not honour the invitation.

A statement jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and Alhaji Zakari Sarina respectively, said the move was to

draw a wedge between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ganduje, one of the president’s strongest allies in the North.

The statement reads, “The party said it has realised that the reenactment of the politically motivated issue of the Dollar video by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) which is before a court of law, was part of a sinister ploy to dent the image of the former governor.

“It further explained that similar scenario was played to scuttle the former governor’s chance of securing ticket for the party’s gubernatorial election in 2019.

“This time, the detractors are engaged in this campaign of calumny to draw a wedge between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ganduje, one of the president’s strongest allies in the North.

“The APC stated that while Ganduje’s contributions to the Tinubu political project right from the conduct of the primary election, is widely appreciated, his relationship with the President remains cordial,” the statement however reads.