Documentary movie on Uganda’s activist Bobi Wine to debut in SummerStage

Rooftop Films, a non-profit organization dedicated to showcasing the work of emerging filmmakers and musicians, in collaboration with National Geographic Documentary Films, will screen a documentary on the life of Bobi Wine, a Ugandan opposition leader, former member of parliament, activist, and national superstar musician.

Born in the slums of Kampala, Bobi Wine, Ugandan opposition leader, former member of parliament, activist and national superstar musician, risks his life and the lives of his wife, Barbie, and their children to fight the ruthless regime led by Yoweri Museveni. Museveni has been in power since 1986 and changed Uganda’s constitution to enable him to run for yet another five-year term.

The New York premiere of the film will take place on 27th June at SummerStage, Central Park Rumsey Playfield, Manhattan, 10021, and will feature a live music performance by Bobi Wine.

Abass Akeju, director at Prime Music Partners expressed his enthusiasm for the production. Akeju emphasized that this event provides the general public with a unique opportunity to witness the courageous journey of Bobi Wine, all while enjoying a thrilling atmosphere filled with music and entertainment.