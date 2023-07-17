DJs aren’t appreciated enough – DJ Joenel

Versatile Nigerian Disc Jockey, Eugene Ominini Nelson-iye, professionally known as DJ Joenel has lamented how little the music industry appreciates DJs for the role they play in the industry.

According to him, DJs are the real MVPs who popularise songs released by music artists, via mixtapes, club spins, outdoor events, etc, and as such, they deserve maximum appreciation.

However, for decades the music industry has failed to appreciate them and their craft as much as they deserve.

The turntable wizard who hails from Ahoada East L.G.A in Rivers state made this disclosure during a chat with Journalists in Lagos on Sunday.

In his opinion, this “narrative”, as he described it, has been an agelong thing, stressing that he does not think it will change anytime soon.

“I don’t think the narrative will change anytime soon, as it has always been this way from back in time. DJs are the real MVPs. How do you think songs are promoted? I’m talking club spins, mixtapes, outdoor events, etc. I don’t think we are well appreciated for the role we play”, he said with disappointment.

He however admitted that despite this shortcoming, he has been able to focus on growing his craft beyond seeking the appreciation he deserves from the industry.

“Back then I do a gig for N30-N50,000 but now I charge N500,000 upwards. So, if I’m having 4 gigs in a month, do the math. So if you ask me, in my own head, in my own scheme of things, this career growth among many others translates to enough appreciation for my craft. I am not saying the same thing for every other DJ though”, he said.

Speaking on his brand, DJ Joenel who is also Cool Fm’s resident DJ and Omah Lays’ official DJ said; “Joenel is a brand that embodies Afrocentricity, I like exhibiting my humanistic philosophy which includes black culture and history in a way that it can reflect in my dressing and my music.”

DJ Joenel has performed with top Nigerian acts such as Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, 2Face Idibia (2baba), D’banj, Timaya, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi, Tekno, Patoranking, Kizz Daniel, Mayorkun, Rema, Joeboy & Omah Lay.