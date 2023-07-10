Djokovic advances into Wimbledon quarter-finals

The world no. 2, Novak Djokovic, has defeated Hubert Hurkacz to advance to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon.

Djokovic beat Hurkacz 7-6, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 to advance to the next round after the game resumed today following a halt on Sunday. The win saw Djokovic extend his perfect record to 6-0 against the 26-year-old.

Djokovic and Hurkacz have been in superb form since the start of the tournament, with both players yet to drop a set before their game.

Djokovic defeated Pedro Cachín, Jordan Thompson, and Stan Wawrinka, while Hurkacz defeated Albert Ramos-Viñolas, Jan Choiski, and Lorenzo Musetti to set up an epic clash.

In the first set, Hurkacz, the world no. 18, was quick with his big serving but surrendered a 6-3 lead as Djokovic won the first set. The second set was not void of action, as the game also dragged on to tie-breaks before Djokovic won in a similar fashion.

The players returned much earlier to the court following Beatriz Haddad Maia’s injury in her game against defending champion Elena Rybakina. Rybakina was 4-1 up before Maia retired from the game following a suspected hip injury.

With both players fresh from their break, Hurkacz displayed much tenacity to win the last two games of the third set after the pair were tied at 5-5. Djokovic battled to win the fourth set 6-4 to stop any potential upset and reach his 14th Wimbledon quarterfinal.

The match, which initially began on Sunday, was moved to Monday after the first two sets. The match was halted 25 minutes before the 11 p.m. curfew period at Wimbledon. The 11 p.m. curfew period was introduced in 2009 following the opening of the center court’s roof. This means matches cannot be played after 11 p.m. local time, unlike other Grand Slams.

Djokovic will look into increasing the tally of his Grand Slams after his wins at the French Open and Australian Open, where he took his total tally to 23 Grand Slams, one more than Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic will face a tough test in his bid to win his third grand slam of the year. A potential clash with World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is expected.