DJ Cuppy: Breakaway daughter of a billionaire

By Benjamin Njoku

Being born with a silver spoon in your mouth, anybody would have resolved to sit back and enjoy the wealth of his or her father.

But this is not the case with DJ Cuppy, who ventured into the business of disc jockey to break away from the shadows of her father and perhaps, carve a niche for herself.

Cuppy is one of the most-sought-after disc jockeys from this part of the world.

Her successful career, dating back to 2014 when she was the resident DJ at the MTV Africa Music Awards in Durban, has largely stood her out among the children of other influential figures in this country.Cuppy broke out of the box to make her own name outside of her billionaire father, Femi Otedola’s.

And today, her name rings a bell when it comes to the world of disc jockey.Interestingly, Cuppy is not just a DJ, she’s also a singer, who has collaborated with artists to write her name in gold.

Among them were Tekno, Rema, Fireboy DML, Teni, Sarkodie, Skuki and Zlatan.Her first official single titled ‘Green Light” was released in 017, featuring Tekno as vocal guest as well as producer of the single.

In 2018, the billionaire heiress dropped another single,”Vybe’ also featuring Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie. Later the same year, she dropped “Currency,” featuring L A X and “Werk” featuring Skuki.

She also, dropped other singles like “Gelato” in 2019, featuring Zlatan, and ‘Jollof” which released in 2020, the same year she dropped her debut album “Original Copy” and was inducted into the Forbes Magazine’s under 30 class.

Cuppy hosted the Sunday version of BBC Radio1Xtra’s Breakfast show from January through August, 2022, alongside Swarzy formerly Kiss Radio who hosted the Saturday edition of the show.Just recently, she headlined the closing party for Cannes Lions in Paris, for a short story , “#CuppyOnAMission.”

The billionaire heiress is not resting on her oars. She’s setting a new record as a female DJ in Africa, and until she has touched the roof, DJ Cuppy will not retreat in her quest to be the best that she can be.

No wonder she described her life as a movie and confessed recently also that at 30, she has fewer real friends that she can count even one finger.

The beautiful DJ, who got engaged to her British boyfriend and boxer, Ryan Taylor, last year, believes that life is just starting for her at 30.

She has achieved so much in her young age, and still hopes to achieve more as she grows older.

“At 30, I can probably count my real friends on one hand. Maybe even on one finger,” the billionaire daughter tweeted during the week.

Also, in an Instagram post, the popular female Disc jockey wrote: “A day off. Nothing like taking a break from DJ gigs and getting to enjoy some peaceful moments.

“Everyone needs normality- it’s how I recharge my mental health and stay positive because my life is really like a movie. No joke,”

Indeed, one will acknowledge the great impact that DJ Cuppy has made on the country’s entertainment scene, making her rise to fame unquestionable.