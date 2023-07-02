DJ Andy Moree set to light up campuses with ‘Campus Connect Tour’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Plato, the legendary Greek philosopher of yore stated in one his famous quotes that “Music is a moral law.

It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life and to everything”.

Again, another renowned philosopher Bono reaffirmed in one of his quotes that

“Music can change the world because it can change people”. From time immemorial, good music has proven to be a veritable tool of effective and positive social change in the society, just as Lao Tzu puts it, “Music in the soul can be heard by the universe”.

Prior to that, DJ Andy Moore, a UK based international Dj with an experience spanning over two decades in the entertainment industry is ready to light up every campus in Nigeria with his most anticipated show, ‘Campus Connect Tour’ scheduled to take place between October/ November 2023 in Nigeria.

The event according to the organisers is a threefold event which includes; searching for raw talent in different categories like comedy, music and acting in the various campuses, staging of a Mega Music/Comedy Concert, which will be headline by Spyro, Dj Andymooree and also feature top a-list acts and also to promote, connect students in their different shades and sizes while laying more emphasis on educational and social attainments.

“The show promises to be exciting, interesting and fascinating, and the organizers promise to live up to their billing in lowering the high stake that hitherto existed in shows, and providing a platform where the students in various campuses, town can have fun and also participate in other areas in the entertainment industry, while still encouraging them in their academic pursuits. The aims of this show include; discovering different talents at their very door steps, provision of a level playing field for all participants from the various Campuses, provision of mouth watering incentives to winners in all categories, helping talents in their quest to achieve greatness and to help students to further their careers without necessarily neglecting their academic pursuits.”Dj Andy Moore said.

Some of the campuses that will benefit from this mind blowing event includes; University of Lagos (UNILAG), University of Benin (UNIBEN), University of Abuja (UNIABUJA),University of Uyo (UNIUYO), University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), University of NSUKKA (UNN), Auchi Polytechnic and the University of Ibadan (UI)