Distribute political patronage, dividends equally—Kukah

Bishop Matthew Kukah

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has said that Federal Government should avoid sentiments and discrimination in the distribution of patronage and dividends of democracy.

Bishop Kukah said this while delivering his speech at Aare Afe Babalola’s 60th year at the bar, held in Afe Babalola University,(ABUAD) in Ado-Ekiti on Monday.

According to him, upholding the principles and precepts of democracy requires a selfless service which should not be sentimentally driven to foster inclusiveness and development.

He added that most Nigeria leaders limited development to their home town which according to him does not project democracy in good light

“I must say that Daura in Kastina has enjoyed development over time, owing to the fact that it is the home town of the former president, (Muhammadu Buhari). It is disheartening to know that even Kastina as a whole is not even close to development despite Daura being part of its domain. This does not speak well of our democracy.”

“Nigeria needs to grow, develop and democratize as it is democratization of democracy that leads to democracy” he said.