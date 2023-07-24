Dissolution of founding unions: COMTUA rejects move

By Dickson Omobola

Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations, COMTUA, weekend, insisted that it won’t honour the dissolution of some of its founding unions.

This came after nullification of dissolution notice was made public by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN; the Container Truck Owners Association of Nigeria, COTOAN, and the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO.

COMTUA, in a statement by its Board of Trustee Secretary, Godwin Ikeji, noted that it has no business with the three associations, urging Nigerians and stakeholders to disregard statements implying the cancellation or dissolution of the groups.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the public that ACATOA, COTOAN, NARTO and NWUN decided to withdraw from the collaboration at different times in the last three years.

“Despite their initial resignation made public in a letter addressed to COMTUA, these associations are now asserting that they have dissolved the collaboration.

“We want to clarify that such a claim holds no legal or ethical standing. The collaboration was established through a formal agreement among all participating unions, and the dissolution of such an agreement requires the consensus and agreement of all parties involved.”