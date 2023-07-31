Discharge your duties without bias, Nwifuru counsels traditional rulers

By Peter Okutu

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, Monday charged Traditional Rulers in the state to discharge their duties without bias in order to win the confidence of their subjects.

Governor Nwifuru gave the charge while presenting Certificates of Recognition to four Traditional Rulers at the Government House, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki.

The newly recognized Traditional Rulers include Eze Augustine Mbam of Ndebor Ezza-Inyimegu Community in Izzi Local Government Area, Eze Chinedu Nwankwo of Ogboji Ezzagu Community in Ishielu Local Government Area, Eze Boniface Nwoba-Nwangbu of Izzi Unuphu Community in Abakaliki Local Government Area and Eze Ewa Orji of Edda Local Government Area.

The Governor congratulated them on their election by their subjects and urged them to be good ambassadors of Government within their areas of coverage.

“It is my honour to welcome you to this event, one of the most important functions I have performed in my administration

“I am very much happy working with all of you because you have taken the responsibility of maintaining peace in your Communities even before the formal recognition

“Please do not take your subjects for granted, be more focused and dedicated, at the end of the day, you will not be disappointed, do not take bribe from your subjects because you will not have the boldness to say the truth.”.

Governor Nwifuru commended the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Uchenna Igwe for facilitating the issuance of Staff of Office to the Traditional Rulers.

On-behalf of the the four Traditional Rulers, Eze Augustine Mbam appreciated the Governor for the honour done them and pledged to discharge their responsibilities for the peace and development of the State.