Diphtheria: Take urgent step to contain disease, Reps tell health ministry, NCDC

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and the Federal Ministry of Health urgently evolve measures to contain the outbreak of diphtheria to reduce the number of fatalities already recorded in the some states.

According to reports, Diphtheria is a serious infection caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae that makes toxin.

It can lead to difficulty breathing, heart rhythm problems, and even death.

The call was sequel to the consideration of a motion moved by Hon Muktar Shagaya from Kwara state at Thursday plenary.

Presenting the motion, Shagaya informed that the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have witnessed a total of 555 cases of the disease, noting that reports from the World Health Organisation, WHO, has confirmed the figures.

The lawmaker added that since the outbreak of the disease, more than 75 deaths have been recorded in 21 affected States excluding the recent death of a four years old boy in the Federal Capital Territory.

He lamented that diphtheria disease cases were under-reported by the media in Nigeria.

“He said: “Diphtheria is a highly contagious vaccine-preventable disease which spreads between people mainly by direct contact or through the air via respiratory droplets”.

Adopting the motion, the House called on the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency and NCDC to intensify its sensitization and enlightenment campaign to prevent and eradicate the scourge of diphtheria and other related diseases across the country.