Dignitaries grace Ibe Kachukwu’s son’s wedding

By Juliet Ebirim

Last weekend, Uchechukwu Kachikwu, son of former Minister of States for Petroleum, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, got married to Solumtochukwu Akabueze, the daughter of a former Commissioner for Budget and Planning in Lagos state and the current DG of the Budget office, Pastor Ben Akabueze.

The lovebirds said “I do” to each other at RCCG, King’s Court, Victoria Island, Lagos in the presence of family, friends and well wishers, while the wedding reception took place at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

The wedding was attended by high-profile individuals including Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, Governor Alex Otti of Abia state, Mrs Margaret Obi – wife of Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Also present were Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu, former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, Senator Tonye Nwoye, Senator Victor Umeh among others.