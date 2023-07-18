Diaspora group laments govt inaction over ‘killing spree’ in Ogoniland

…Paramount ruler murdered, head carted away

…Urges Tinubu’s intervention

By Egufe Yafugborhi

NATIONAL Union of Ogoni Students in the United States of America (NUOS USA) have urged President Bola Tinubu to halt the narrative of unresolved “killing spree” in Ogoniland, Rivers state since 2015.

Citing several instances, NUOS USA said it is appalled by the spate of violence which has engulfed that part of Rivers within the said period without conclusive investigations nor punishment for perpetrators by government.

Among other instances, the Ogoni diaspora students recalled that, “On the night of 4 January 2022, Daewifa Victor Barima Wifa, and Ogoni born American, escaped assassination in Kono, Khana Local Government Area (LGA) and got arrested, detained on reporting the incident to the Police in Bori Division.

“On 24 November, 2018, Dr. Lucky Kina, an Opthalmologist and philanthropist was assassinated in his community, Kpean. 19th May, 2019, not less than 20 persons were killed in Boue, Khana LGA. February 6, 2021, five persons were killed in Zor Sogho, also in Khana area.

“On 9 March, 2019, Dr. Ferry Gberegbe, lecturer at the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, was killed in Bori during then general elections. One man was killed by the Nigerian Army in Kegbara-Dere on 21 April 2019.

“On 9 April 2019, Sorle Deekae, activist and a retired Army Staff Sergeant who became Paramount Ruler) of Bere and Friday Dugbor, retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) were murdered, Dugbor’s head taken away in Bane, Khana LGA.

“In February, 2016, an estimated 40 persons were killed in military raids just ahead of a senatorial rerun election, Dr. Vincent Ebeh, was also killed during the period preceding that senatorial rerun.

“The security situation has had profound effects on the mental health of the people and created an internal refugee crisis. Moreover, crackdown on civil rights campaigners has worsen the refugee situation in Ogoni which is of strong concern to NUOS USA.”

Asserting that government cannot fein ignorance of these killings and impact on the people, the group considers, “The concentration of violence, assassinations and gangsterism in one part of Rivers an anomaly demanding deliberate investigations that must unravel the causes and key actors in the hope of bringing them to account.

“We are convinced most of the killings were politically motivated, deliberate attempt to cause deep crises in Ogoni with use of mercenaries sponsored by political actors to suppress the will of the people during elections and at other times, to repress civil rights actors within Ogoni, intimidate and suppress Ogoni’s desire for freedom.

“We demand that the Nigeria government comes clean with detailed investigation to unravel the key actors and sponsors of the killings that ravaged parts of Ogoni during the period.”