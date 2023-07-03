Diaspora group calls on Tinubu to establish Ministry of Nigerian Diaspora Affairs

…says credible elections guarantee sustainable unity

…tasks Tinubu on rescuing Nigerians from jaws of armed groups

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

A Nigerian diaspora group under the auspices of the Global Nigeria Diaspora Forum, GNDF, weekend, called on President Bola Tinubu, to establish the Ministry of Nigerian Diaspora Affairs, which will be a platform to drive foreign direct investments, technology transfer, sharing experiences, boosting diplomatic relations, promotion of good governance, giving back to Nigerians at home and boosting international trade.

The demand was made in a communique issued at the end of a recently held International Conference with theme ‘Economic Democracy in Nigeria’, which was organized by the Global Nigeria Diaspora Forum, the Collaborative Council of Nigerians Abroad, and their other partners, which include the International Institute of Experts on Political Economy and Administration, Friends of Democracy, and African Diaspora for Good Governance in the United States.

The Conference Keynote Speaker was former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, and High Chief of the Boki people in Cross River State, Sir Kanu Agabi, SAN, while the guest speakers were former Acting Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Hajia Princess Amina Zakari, former Nigerian Ambassador to the Scandinavian countries and Special Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Late President Umar Yar’ Adua, on Niger Delta Affairs, Dr Godknows Igali, and Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum and former Secretary of INEC, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed.

Meanwhile in an opening remark, the President, Nigerian Diaspora Forum, NDF, Prof Mondy Gold, pointed out that they in the Diaspora feel the suffering and frustration of Nigerians back home in terms of the overwhelming insecurity and extreme poverty at a time of unparalleled prosperity.

Gold lamented that the Nigerian Government over the years has fail to ensure available resources address the myriads of challenges Nigerians are passing through as they continue to grapple with environmental degradation, civil unrest, and emigration while creating an environment conducive to foreign direct investment and enhancing economic development.

He said: “In order to lessen the country’s growing wealth gap and allow all areas an equal opportunity to own, manage, and benefit from productive capital or natural resources, a political democracy cannot stably rest and support itself on an economic plutocracy that is sponsored by the State.

“True economic democracy cannot exist without democratically elected authorities who will guide it in the direction of the public interest.”

Meanwhile the communique reads in part, “The Nigerian Government should develop and implement an Economic Democracy Policy.

“The Nigerian President should create a special Ministry for the Nigerian Diaspora known as the Ministry of Nigerian Diaspora Affairs.

“There should be more robust civil society oversight in all aspects of governance – elections, political party activities, anti-corruption, social intervention, and gender/PWD inclusiveness matters amongst others.

“A strong judicial system that protects individual and collective rights, ensuring timely justice, with consistent, impartial judgments. Or better still have a special court system to adjudicate on electoral matters for speedy dispensation of justice.

“There should be financial inclusion where all members of the society access financing and economic well-being through reforms in the banking and other financial institutions. Staff in sensitive assignments like INEC should be well compensated.

“There should be a disincentive to government appointments by making them unattractive through opening private sector alternatives with the right regulatory apparatus in place.

“A more serious anti-corruption fight should be in place and appropriate sanctions given promptly.

“Political parties should be strengthened and there should be a transparent selection of candidates, closer scrutiny and possible blacklisting of candidates should also be considered if found wanting in any aspect, most especially corruption charges.

“There is much advocacy on the return to Uwais Committee Report on the need to unbundle INEC to create a separate Political party management agency.

“Stated and subnational governments should be strong, effective, and less corrupt. They must be able to maintain sound IGR and provide an enabling environment to create wealth and employment.”

According to the communique, the leadership of INEC made promises that they could not fulfill. Mainly, the failure of the result portal IREV to upload results in real-time, and the Mahmood-led INEC failed to inform Nigerians and election observers about the portal failure in good time, and it raised suspicion, which dashed the expectation of Nigerians, especially the youth that were drawn to the deployment of technology and were fully mobilized.

“There are external factors and other not-so-apparent factors affected the general elections. Opinions about the 2023 elections have been formed depending on which side one belongs to. On a positive note, the 2023 elections threw up surprises, and for the first time in our recent electoral history, we have eight parties in Parliament. This has gone a long way to define how our democracy has evolved.

“On sustainable unity, participants observed that: Only sustainable and credible elections can guarantee good governance and ensure sustainable unity as well as economic democracy.

“There should be stronger scrutiny of appointments to ensure only persons of integrity run the affairs of the EMB and the nation in general.

“The people of Nigeria need stronger and more independent Election Management Body (EMB) (e. g. INEC) whose members are appointed impartially and who maintain high-level integrity and stay above board.

“The structure of the EMB should reflect its numerous functions and there should be greater supervision of its staff especially in the states and LGAs to ensure proper policy implementation.

“State governments should conduct regular transparent LGA elections, providing a level playing field for all categories of aspirants, and not concentrate power in the ruling party in the state. Involving the public in budgeting (participatory budgeting) is a best practice that can be adopted at the LGA level, to ensure only desirable projects and programs are implemented.

“There should be a well-structured news department by INEC to ensure the accuracy of information before it goes to the public. INEC should also make effective use of social media in as many languages as possible for wider dissemination of news”, it added.

However, the group also tasked Tinubu on rescuing Nigerians from the jaws of various armed groups across the country.

“The interest that our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora have shown and continue to show in the development of the nation is worthy of commendation. Our duty as Nigerians is to stand by the nation. Wherever we may be and whatever we may be doing.

“This country needs to be secure, and that should be a top priority because, if corruption can be eradicated, robbers and kidnappers will pose less of a threat. It is on record that every Monday, unidentified individuals in the southeast shut down all five of the nation’s states.

“The South-East is the nation’s industrial center, so this behavior must end. This is because if the South-East is shut down, the entire nation is effectively shut down.

“We cannot allow the deterioration and collapse occurring in the South-East to continue because it is a national issue.

“Additionally, banditry and kidnapping must be addressed because these criminal groups are harming agricultural activities in the northern part of the country”, it pointed.