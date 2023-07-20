DHQ activates ‘war mode’ against terror, as military kills 23

•Rescues 37 kidnapped civilians

•Arrests 72 terrorists’ collaborators, logistics suppliers, economic saboteurs

•Recovers N3.525m cash, 125,000 CFA, 60 GHA Cedis

•Destroys 22 illegal refinery sites

By Kingsley Omonobi & Ndahi Marama

Defence Headquarters said, yesterday, that the current leadership of the Armed Forces has activated troops into ‘war mode’, with a view to countering the threats of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and economic sabotage being perpetrated against Nigerians.

Consequently, in the last one week, troops neutralised 23 terrorists, bandits and IPoB militants, rescued 17 kidnapped civilians and arrested 32 criminal elements, including terrorists’ collaborators, logistics suppliers, oil vandals and IPoB militants.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja, said N3.525 million cash, 125,000 CFA and 60 GHA Cedis were also recovered from the criminal elements, after operations by troops, adding that they were handed over to appropriate authorities for investigation.

Shedding more light on the operations, Buba said: “In the North East, troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ recovered seven AK 47 rifles, two FN rifles, one 36 hand grenade, 100 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo, two mobile phones, and two cows.

”Others include food stuffs, condiment, one cart and N2.1 million only. Troops equally neutralised six terrorists and arrested eight suspected terrorists’ collaborators.

“The air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted air reconnaissance and intelligence at terrorist’ hideouts at Hyawa in Borno State. The location was active with terrorist’s activities, acquired and subsequently attacked with bombs.

”After the operation, action review revealed that many of the terrorists were neutralized and their structures destroyed.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized nine bandits and arrested 10 suspects while rescuing nine kidnapped civilians.

”Troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one fabricated pistol, one locally made pistol, one pump action ammo, 14 rounds of 7.62mm special, one motorcycle, cartridge, one mobile phone, machete, axe, fake Nigerian Police ID card and N35,000.00 only.

“In the North West, following a tip off, troops at FOB Danjigba arrested one suspected terrorists’ collaborator tasked by a notorious terrorist kingpin, Nagala Jabbi, to move livestock from Magami general area to Danjibga Cattle Market in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

”Troops recovered N104,000 only. The air component of Operation Hadarin Daji, acting on confirmatory ISR that a terrorists enclave was uncovered, conducted air interdiction at Babban Gida in Kankara and Sola in Jibia Local Government Areas.

” The targets were acquired and successfully engaged with rockets dislodging the terrorists.

“Simiarly,troops of operation Whirl Punch neutralized nine terrorists and recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with three rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one Dane gun, five motorcycles, two phones and 322 livestock. Troops also arrested 15 suspected criminals and rescued 20 kidnapped civilians.”

Continuing, Gen Buba said: “In the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe discovered and destroyed 23 illegal refining sites, 15 wooden boats, 34 storage tanks, 96 ovens and 16 dugout pits.

“Troops equally recovered 367,200 litres of crude oil, 27,150 litres of automotive gas oil, 220 assorted rounds of ammunition, six calibers of weapons, three vehicles and 10 motorcycles.

“They also arrested 25 suspected economic saboteurs, while a total of 60 suspected criminals were apprehended within the period. An estimated sum of N202.8 million worth of stolen crude oil products was denied oil thieves.”

On the intercepted oil vessel, MT Tura II, he said: “Troops destroyed the vessel involved in the crude oil theft in accordance with the extant law for operations against oil theft. The vessel, reportedly owned by Holab Maritime Services Limited, has a tank capacity of 800,000 litres. The vessel was previously named Ali Rita Bey.

“Close inspection of the vessel revealed that only two compartments were partially filled with about 150 metric tonnes, which is approximately 178,000 litres.

”This quantity is less than a quarter of the vessel. The vessel upon arrest, was moved to Oporoza in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The voyage of the vessel revealed that it originated from Lagos and was heading to Republic of Cameroon as its destination. The vessel Captain admitted to having been engaged in same illegal activities for over four years.

“On July 11, 23, the vessel was destroyed in accordance with extant operating procedure that stipulates instant destruction of any vehicle, vessel or equipment linked with crude oil theft.

“The air component of Operation Delta Safe also conducted air interdiction missions at Samkri and Elem Kalabari, respectively. Overhead the locations, the active illegal refining sites were engaged with rockets and some equipment were destroyed.

“In the course of operations, troops recovered 367,200 litres of crude oil, 27,150 litres of automotive gas oil, 550 assorted rounds of ammunition, 12 calibers of weapons, seven empty magazines, 17 cutlasses, three vehicles, 19 motorcycles and one dagger.

“In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka neutralized one criminal and apprehended 12 suspects. They also recovered one AK47 rifle, four pump action gun, Dane gun, 86 live cartridges.

”The troops also arrested suspects and rescued abducted civilians who have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.”