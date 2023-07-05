‘Dey play’, Sheggz replies Bella on ‘no s3x before marriage’ claim

Former BBNaija season 7 housemate, Segun Olusemo aka Sheggz has responded to the claim by his lover Bella about abstinence until marriage.

Recall Bella, while replying to a question on Twitter, claimed she can never engage in sex before marriage as a result of her upbringing.

The post reads: “One thing home training will never make you do?”

Bella in response, tweeted: “Sex before marriage!!”

Reacting to Bella’s claims, Sheggz laughed at it, insinuating that she was joking.

Lmaoooo iyawo mi, dey play 😂❤️ https://t.co/2Vu4Jc18h3 — Sheggz Olu (@sheggzolu) July 4, 2023

“Lmaoooo iyawo mi, dey play,” he wrote with a laughing emoji while quoting Bella’s tweet.

Bella recently declared her boyfriend, Sheggz as her “trophy” while slamming those criticising her for being obsessed with him.

She said she is obsessed with Sheggz because of what he does for her “behind the scenes.”