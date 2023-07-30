Development: Aremu commends Kannike as renowned Professor of Law

Prof Abiodun Amuda-Kannike, World renowned Professor of Law & Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has been commended by UNESCO Laureate & HRH Duke Of The Kingdom Of Atlantis in Singapore, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu while highlighting its relevance to the improvement of global economy and sectorial development.

Crown university VC made this remark today being Sunday, July 30, 2023 as Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu hails new theory on "Intrapreneurship, Nano Entrepreneurship".

Theory is a supposition or a system of ideas invented to explain something, especially the one that is based on principles. Theory is also seen as a contemplative or rational types of abstract or generalized thinking about a phenomenon or results of such thinking of which the processes is associated with observational theory and research.

Prof Amuda-Kannike in his research work on Intrapreneurship had noted that the theory has become important and a serious contributions to the knowledge of Entrepreneurship, most especially an aspect of Entrepreneurship called “Nano Entrepreneurship”. According to him, the important thing to do is to know what theory is all about, which he said should be formulated in relation to the topic of the research and test its usage in line with theory definition.

The legal luminary and renowned Professor of Law turned theorist sees Intrapreneurship as a system put in place which enables an employee to use his or her creative act or ideas as an entrepreneur in an organization, company or institution, be it public or private. According to him, employee(s) should be given opportunity (ies) or liberty to use his or her creative ideas and convert same into profit- making. He stated that an Entrepreneur who is his or her own Boss is completely different from an Intrapreneurship, but duo has areas of similarities with advantages and disadvantages.

Reacting on the above theory on Intrapreneurship, Nano Entrepreneurship Theory as Propounded by Prof Amuda-Kannike (SAN), World Acclaimed Distinguished Research Universities Professor of Computer Science, Information and Communication Technology, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu has hailed the development as products of fruition, managerial skills, pragmatism, vision and others, while he noted that, the key elements in the research anchored on key development index such as human capital development, National stability and Nigerian work-force will no doubt create room for Socio-economic and sustainable sectoral development, global economic Improvement.

Amuda-Kannike SAN is a Distinguished Educator, Professor of Law, legal ICON and astute administrator who received NOUN’s Law Graduates Special Awards on his contributions to their struggle for the admission of the University to Nigeria Law School. He started his Legal practice with a Legal firm, E.C. Ukala, (SAN) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. His contributions in legal profession included amongst others are: Use of electronic evidence in court, solutions to problems of technology in modern day legal practice; cloud adoption, cyber security to mention but a few.