Development analyst to TINUBU: Sustain Buhari’s economic agenda -Awokoya

By Tunde Oso

A United Kingdom-based development analyst, Mrs. Iyabo Awokoya has urged President Bola Tinubu to continue the economic policy agenda of his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, with the aim of ensuring that positive impacts of diversification and infrastructural programmes already executed are sustained.

Awokoya, in a statement on Twitter, said, “Sustainability means being conscious that as custodian of the people’s commonwealth we are accountable to their usage and must not waste any of those resources.

According to her, “If Buhari had not embraced the principle of sustainability, the infrastructural plans and those half-developed that Buhari took over from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), would have gone to waste.

“Sustainability ensured that he built on those and completed them, then added new ones. As president, sir, you owe Nigeria the responsibility that in all things, pride or ego will be removed from you and instead, you will keep before you these words “the interest of Nigeria.

“Before you introduce new things as is your right, do the responsible thing-evaluate what has been done critically and from this evaluation then you will be able to justify whatever changes you decide to make. This is critical. Something has already been done-in health, aviation, agriculture, communications, education and even in science and tech. Please establish the baselines and then build up your own programmes.

Continuing, Awokoya said, “Every Ministry presented their respective scorecards in the twilight of the last administration. All your Ministers (when they are confirmed) should digest the scorecard and even call the PS and Directors in the respective Ministries to make presentations to them of what is the current situation in their ministries.

“The Ministers should then look at the outcomes that their respective MDAs had in respect of the projects they undertook. That should be the starting point: What did we do correctly-Let us replicate it; What best practices did we encounter-Let us ingrain it into our system; What did we do incorrectly or what could we have done better or what caused some of our outcomes to be poor- We design another model of implementation or we change the entire project.

She said, “For 7 years, the entire nation was practically forced to became Agricpreneurs. PMB had a message: Grow what we eat and eat what we grow. The Anchor Borrowers Programme, ABP, achieved sufficiency in rice and maize is on the same trajectory. Definitely there are lessons that have been learned along the way in the implementation of the ABP.

“Sustainability of this project is crucial because the benefits far outweigh the costs. Think of jobs it created, think of the zeal for value-chain products now happening-think of SMEs developing and think more jobs, then think of exports. Sustainability. We do not have to change the name of ABP, we can amend it to reflect your time and call it Renewed ABP.

“The reason for advising against a change of name is for the sake of sustainability and evaluation. So that data can be analysed over several years and we will be able to measure impact over many years as well. A new name and perhaps a new project will mean that we can’t analyse our progress as a nation in Agric. This has been the bane of Nigeria’s policies and projects. This is why we have no records of achievement. PBAT must please imbibe sustainability.

On the National Social Investment Programme, NSIP, the UK-based development analyst said, the vulnerable and poorest of the poor have already been captured in a Social Register of the poor.

“There is an Act of the NASS that now backs up the NSIP. That Register is not supposed to be static but dynamic, so, that as people are moved out of poverty, they leave the register and make way for newly poor to be captured. Examine the system (Community Proxy Means Testing) of registering the poor into the list. Mind you the list is made at the states level. These poor already receive N5k monthly. Are you intending to add N3k extra to it to make the N8k palliative you promise? Will they return to N5k later after 6 months?