Dethroned Emir Sanusi’s portrait resurfaces in Kano govt house

…We returned Sanusi II portrait because coronation hall synonymous to him – Govt

By Bashir Bello, Kano

A portrait trending on social media showing the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II hanging on the coronation hall wall of Kano State government house is currently generating palpable fears in the ancient city of Kano.

The tension could not be unconnected to earlier speculations about plans by the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf led government to sack the Emirs installed by the immediate past governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and return the dethroned Emir, Sanusi II as the sole Emir of Kano.

Recall also that the government and State House of Assembly had denied reports about plans to abolish the newly created emirates and sack the first class Emirs.

However, residents on Monday morning woke up to the portrait fast exchanging hands on social media thereby causing palpable fears and becoming talks of the day.

Meanwhile, the state government through the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa said placing the portrait of the dethroned Emir in the coronation hall was part of its ongoing facelift of the hall and the portrait of the 14th Emir was returned because the hall is synonymous to him.

Dawakin-Tofa in a statement, said, “The history of the coronation hall is synonymous to the 14th emir of Kano Malam Muhammadu Sanusi because it was built for his presentation of staff of office after he was crowned as the emir succeeding late Alhaji Ado Bayero in 2014 during the administration of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“So traditionally, his picture shall remain there forever. Bringing back the picture of the 14th is part of the ongoing rehabilitation to give the Coronation hall a face lift,” Dawakin-Tofa said.