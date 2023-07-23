Destruction of crude oil-laden vessels barbaric, degrades lives — HOMEF

….says drop of crude oil contaminates 25 litres of water

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

The Health of Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, weekend, described the destruction of crude oil-laden vessels as barbaric and degradation of the lives of the people and their environment.

Executive Director, HOMEF, Arc Nnimmo Bassey, stated this while reacting to the recent destruction of a vessel containing stolen crude oil.

Bassey while expressing his pain over the incident, described the action as shocking and added that it is a regard for the environment and human lives considering the manner the vessel was destroyed with no attempt to comply with international best practices.

He also accused the Military and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, of continuous pollution despite the cry, degradation, health challenges, and diminished aquatic and agricultural livelihoods of the people, which the leadership of the two organisations have allegedly remained inconsiderate.

He added that while the Niger Delta burns on account of gas flaring, oil spills and other forms of pollution, the burning of seized oil vessels is adding insult to injury.

He further stated that HOMEF believes the significance of the bombing of the vessel is the indication to the people that authorities care little about their safety and that of the environment.

He also pointed out that the incident also confirmed the fact that Nigeria does not

know the amount of crude oil that leaves the shores of the country on a daily basis.

He said: “The drama that unfolded regarding the seized and bombed vessel is extremely disturbing.

“Destroying a vessel loaded with 800,000 barrels of crude oil should be taken as a new low in the demonstration of wastefulness on the part of those who should be watching over the nation’s resources.

“The entire episode requires urgent investigation. Why would anyone blow up a vessel and dump 800,000 barrels of oil into the environment? If that volume of crude is correct, this must be one of the largest volumes of crude oil spilled in one incident.

“HOMEF sees the destruction as barbaric and a major contribution to the ongoing pollution of our waters.

“The UNEP report on Ogoni environment and the recently released report on the “Pollution of Bayelsa Stare” should be required reading for our security agencies, NNPC and all government agencies who should know the dangers of hydrocarbon pollution.

“Our security men are often seen protecting pollution such as gas flares and rotten pipelines and stripping communities of their dignity.

“In this incident, they have demonstrated utter disregard for our constitutional right to a safe environment.

Meanwhile, according to the HOMEF boss, “One drop of crude oil contaminates 25 litres

of water. Imagine what 800,000 barrels of crude oil would do.

“It means the destruction of fisheries and of livelihoods. It also means directly poisoning our people. It is shocking and unacceptable. The entire thing seems to have been staged for some unknown purpose.

“How can security agents bomb a crude oil-loaded vessel with Nigerians watching and

filming as if they were being entertained? Oil theft is a crime.

“Blowing up a vessel loaded with crude oil is a higher order of malfeasance. The security forces need some training on environmental and climate crises.

“What has played out is sickening on many levels. Economic waste. Ecological assault. Security cannot be a valid reason for blowing up the vessel. We need to know why this was done and urgently too.

“Considering the impact that the destruction will have on the marine ecosystem and the contribution to the pollution that has plagued the region.

However, he counselled government agencies to adopt safe ways of “handling rogue vessels, including ways of putting them out of commission.

“Outright destruction of vessels on the high sea is not environmentally acceptable. It is time for the Joint Task Force to begin to work with environmental experts and those who are genuinely concerned about the environment to protect lives and livelihoods.”