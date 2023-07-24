Despite huge demands for Nigeria’s produce, air cargo still leaves empty

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria may never witness export-driven economic growth through air cargo.

This is coming against the backdrop of abysmal share of total trade volume by air transportation mode in the first quarter of 2023, Q1’23.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, Nigeria was only able to process goods for export valued at N32.5 billion in Q1’23, a decrease of six per cent when compared to N34.5 billion recorded in Q4’22.

Aviation World gathered that since the introduction of air cargo system in the country, successive governments have failed to facilitate more export by air despite the availability of goods in the country.

For instance, Nigeria has one of the most nutritious fruits in the world but demand and supply are not meeting at the moment, with China, India, and European seeking these products.

Meanwhile, NBS in its Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics for Q1’23, stated that Nigeria recorded 14 per cent increase in inbound cargo at N285 billion recorded in Q1’23 from N246 billion in Q4’22.

A breakdown of the development shows that domestic export stood at N30 billion, while re-exports were N 2.5 billion in Q1’23.

On month on month, Nigeria recorded the least export in February, 2023, which stood at N 8.3 billion and the highest in March, at N14.1 billion.

In the reviewed quarter, the report noted that most commodities exported out of Nigeria were by sea.

It stated that, “Maritime transport accounted for N6.42 billion or 98.97 per cent of total exports. Air transport accounted for N32.5 billion or 0.50 per cent, while road transport recorded N19.04 billion or 0.29 per cent.

“Likewise, on the import side, maritime transport accounted for N5.3 billion or 94.45 per cent of the value of total imports, while Air transport accounted for goods valued atN285 billion or 5.12 per cent, while road transport accounted for N23.5 billion or 0.42 per cent.”

According to the ranking of the top 10 posts/ports of operation, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, came fourth, transported goods valued at N26 billion, while Abuja airport occupied the ninth position with trade valued at N2.42 billion. 187,625.86

For import, MMA airlifted N188 billion worth of goods, with a 3.37 per cent share value of Nigeria’s total imports in the period under review.

Poor branding, promotion responsible for low export — FAAN

Meanwhile, the Aviacargo Roadmap Committee set up by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, to ensure designated agricultural produce for export meets international standards has decried how poor branding and promotion affect export through air transport means.

Speaking during a tour of Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, labouratory in Lagos, the committee’s Coordinator, Mr. Ikechi Uko, said: “Nigeria has good products with necessary regulatory and certification agencies but lacks good branding and promotion.

“Nigerian government has invested heavily in SON but its presence is not being felt in Nigeria. We need to propagate the activities and credibility of SON.

“Nigeria has the products but the branding is poor, there are markets that are just waiting for these products, we only need to identify them while Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with other countries will go a long way in promoting our goods and products’.”

On his part, SON Director of Laboratory Services, Richard Adewunmi, said the partnership is quite important as the certification agency’s presence and activities needed to be well propagated in order to put Nigeria’s certified products in global pedestal.

“SON is internationally accredited. For instance, there’s a standard required for training and it’s the same globally but we need more partnership with other countries to enhance the marketability of our certified products.””

While educating Nigerians on the difference between registration and certification of products, Adewunmi said there’s no conflict between NAFDAC and SON, adding that registration is quite different from certification.

“The only challenge we have is educating people on the activities of these agencies. Farmers, exporters and others need to know this, they need to also know about the process their products need to pass through to avoid being rejected in the country of destination.”