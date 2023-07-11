Despite distress calls, Police refused to come to our aid, UNIUYO students allege

*** It depends on when the calls came – Police PRO

*** Hoodlums raped two students

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Students of the University of Uyo resident in a private hostel at Useh Offot, one of the host communities to the University are seething with rage over a robbery incident in their hostel, accusing the Police of shirking their responsibility of protecting lives and property.

Besides, the embattled students alleged that the Police refused to come to their rescue when hoodlums invaded the 48-room posh property penultimate Saturday and disposed them of their valuables despite several calls for helps.

The hoodlums reportedly numbering eight armed with guns and cutlasses, dressed in all black and covered their faces to conceal their identities.

Vanguard gathered that they gained entrance into the highly fortified property by pouring chemicals on the fence and using hardwood to fall the weakened portion at about 1.00 am, tied up the two security guards before breaking the doors from room to room and harassing the frightened students.

They carted away their cash, phones and laptops, among other electrical gadgets running into millions of naira.

It was gathered that residents of the community mobilized to help the distressed students but their efforts proved abortive as the Police allegedly arrived at the scene after the robbery operations which reportedly lasted for well over 30 minutes.

Our reporter who visited the scene reports that several doors were destroyed even as the student’s companies bitterly out the ugly incident.

They said they feel very unsafe and were planning to pack out of the area notwithstanding the proximity to the school.

They spoke anonymously for fear if being singled out for reprisal attack.

They said that two females returning from class were raped by the black guards.

A female student said: “I was so scared, I almost fainted. The experience was dehumaizing, more so when you are in your comfort zone. If this could happen here with all the security facilities, where then is safe? “

Another student also expressed dismay over the ugly incident as the dare-devils when her 7-year-old kid brother came visiting, bemoaning that the incident has really traumatized her.

She said: “The incident is better imagined than experienced. I ran into the toilet, they still came after me. As you can see the door is pulled out. And it is so sad that the Police for reasons best known to them refused to come inspite calls from the students and we were told that the community people also made frantic efforts by calling the Police yet no help came until the robbers had left “

An administrator of the hostel christened Kandies Ebenezer who conducted report round the property, equally expressed worries over the dastard act despite the watertight security apparatuses put in place.

“We have the best fan steel security post and electrical perimeter high fence and two security personnel. “They broke through the fence at about 1.00 am and used a chemical on the wall to weaken it and thereafter used hardwood to break the weakened spot on the fence.

“People sent distress calls to the Police, but there was no positive response from them. “

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Macedon Odiko denied the allegation, saying: “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command responds quickly to distress calls and has been greatly commended in that regard.

“If your Source is saying the Police arrived late then it depends on when the information was given to the Police and also if the Team was already responding to a distress call, even at that other Teams and Tactical Teams are usually called in to respond and save lives and property.”

Ekpri Nsukara and Use Offot communities could best be described as an axis of evil as a result of incessant robberies and cult-related killings.

A few months ago, four persons were reportedly killed in the area when two rival gangs engaged each other in a supremacy fight.

Findings reveal that some residents especially students have started moving out of the areas due to the rising insecurity.

A resident who identified herself as Umo Esshiet said they were living in apprehension over the precarious security situation, adding, “In fact we don’t sleep with our eyes closed. We live in fear. There’s no day that they don’t Rob or rape in this environment. “