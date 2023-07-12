Despite distress calls, Police refused to come to our aid, UNIUYO students allege

•As hoodlums rape 2 students

•It depends on when calls came —Police PRO

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Students of the University of Uyo resident in a private hostel at Useh Offot, one of the host communities to the university, are seething over the robbery incident in their hostel.

They accused the Police of shirking in their responsibility of protecting lives and property.

The students alleged that the Police refused to come to their rescue when hoodlums invaded the 48-room posh property, the penultimate Saturday, and disposed of their valuables, despite several calls for help.

The hoodlums, numbering eight, were dressed in all black, covering their faces to conceal their identities, and were reportedly armed with guns and cutlasses.

Vanguard gathered that they gained entrance into the highly fortified property by pouring chemicals on the fence, using hard wood to fell the weakened portion, at about 1am., tied up the two security guards before breaking the doors from room to room, and harassed the frightened students.

They carted away their cash, phones and laptops , among other electrical gadgets running into millions of naira.

It was gathered that residents of the community mobilized to help the distressed students but their efforts proved abortive as the Police allegedly arrived the scene after the robbery operations which reportedly lasted for well over 30 minutes.

Our reporter who visited the scene noted that several doors were destroyed as the students complained bitterly of the incident.

They said they feel very unsafe and were planning to pack out of the area notwithstanding the proximity to the school.

They spoke anonymously for fear of being singled out for reprisal attack.

They said that two females returning from class were raped by the black guards.

A female student said: “I was so scared. I almost fainted. The experience was dehumanizing, moreso, when you are in your comfort zone. If this could happen here with all the security facilities, where then is safe? “

Another student, said: “The incident is better imagined than experienced. I ran into the toilet, they still came after me. As you can see, the door is pulled out. And it is so sad that the Police for reasons best known to them refused to come despite calls from the students and we were told that the community people also made frantic efforts by calling the Police, yet no help came until the robbers had left “

An administrator of the hostel christened Kandies Ebenezer, who conducted reporters around the property, expressed worries over the dastard act despite the watertight security apparatuses put in place.

Police Public Relations Officer, Macdon Odiko denied the allegation, saying: “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command responds quickly to distress calls and has been greatly commended in that regard.

“If your source is saying the Police arrived late, then it depends on when the information was given to the Police and also if the team was already responding to a distress call, even at that, other teams and tactical teams were usually called in to respond and save lives and property.”

Ekpri Nsukara and Use Offot communities could best be described as axis of evil as a result of incessant robberries and cult-related killings.

A few months ago, four persons were reportedly killed in the area, when two rival gangs engaged each other in a supremacy fight.

It was gathered that some residents, especially students have started moving out of the areas due to the rising insecurity..