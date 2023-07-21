DESOPADEC has not awarded any Project in our community since 2013, Omadino indigenes lament

*Want Commission to complete abandoned project, failed road, upgrade health facility

Indigenes of the oil-rich Omadino Community in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta state, say the year 2012, was the last time Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC awarded projects in the community.



While lamenting the situation, they called on the Commission, to complete all abandoned projects, fix failed roads and construct functional portable drinking water as well as upgrade the health facility in Omadino community.



Our Correspondent reports that the Chairman of Omadino Community, Mr. Tuoyo Mogbeyiteren, represented by the Vice Chairman, Godwin Shola Toritseju, expressed the frustration of Omadino people, Wednesday July 19, when they paid courtesy visit to the Executive Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, PRS of DESOPADEC, Hon. Nicholas Efele.



According to Mogbeyiteren, “as the highest oil and gas producing community in Delta State and host to International Oil and Gas Companies, IOCs”, Omadino community, remains grossly under-developed.

The Omadino leadership, demanded for more employment opportunities for the community indigenes in DESOPADEC and expressed dismay over the relocation of DESOPADEC Office from Omadino to Ode-Itsekiri (Big Warri) saying the Office should be brought back to Omadino.



Secretary to Omadino Community Management Committee, Benjamin Akoreh pointed out that Omadino Community is major Host to majority of the multi National Oil Companies like Chevron Nigeria limited, Makaraba and Utunana field, NPDC/ Neconde, Jones creek and Egwa 1 and Egwa 2 fields, Conoil, Obodo and Aghigho field, Heritage- t L.p lines & Manifold and Orapele Field, Seplat, Amokpe/ Excravos trunk line among other fields but have nothing to show for it due to gross neglect by those concern and government.



He as well appealed to the DESOPADEC Director for prompt support in assisting the community to gain government presence in the Omadino.



Public Relations Officer of Omadino Youth body, Joshua Ghereje, said the infant mortality rate in the community, was high, “because of the poor state of facilities at the health care centre in Omadino.”

Ghereje, noted that the health facility at Omadino, serves adjourning communities in Warri South and Okpe Local Government Areas.



He disclosed that the link road connecting Omadino and Obodo communities, has failed and appealed to DESOPADEC, to fix the road.



In his remarks, the Executive Director Project, Research and Statistics, DESOPADEC, Hon. Nicholas Efele, assured people of Omadino that their demands would be addressed by the Commission, acknowledging that as the highest oil producing community in Delta State, Omadino deserves a better deal.

Hon. Efele, urged management of the community, to look inwards and find ways of moving the community forward.

He advised them to also follow up development projects awarded in the community, in order to avoid abandonment of projects.



The Executive Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, DESOPADEC, hinted that the Commission, will soon call Omadino indigenes for a Town Hall meeting, where they will discuss more on the community’s areas of need, in terms of development.



PRO Omadino Community Management Committee; Humphrey Yomere, Treasurer; Hon Matthew Dada, Member of the Management Committee; Fredrick Asin, Woman Leader; Mrs. Grace Yomere, Abiodun, Youth President; Niro Omaro and Youth Treasurer; Jimmy Temienor, were among indigenes of Omadino Community, present during the courtesy visit.