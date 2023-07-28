Deposed Niger president’s aides say coup staged for ‘personal gains’

This video frame grab image obtained by AFP from ORTN – Télé Sahel on July 28, 2023 shows General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Nigers new strongman, speaking on national television and reads a statement as “President of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland”, after the ouster of President-elect Mohamed Bazoum. – The chief of the Presidential Guard justifies the coup by evoking “the continued deterioration of the security situation” in the country, as well as “poor economic and social governance”. (Photo by – / ORTN – Télé Sahel / AFP)

Two senior aides of deposed Niger leader Mohamed Bazoum on Friday said the elite presidential guard had staged the coup for “personal gains”.

Daouda Takoubakoye and Oumar Moussa, two deputy directors of Bazoum’s cabinet, said the putsch was “staged for personal gains” and denounced the “lies developed by the putschists”, referring to junta leader Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, appeared on state television Friday saying he was the “president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland”.

The general, who is in his fifties and has previously kept out of public life, presented the coup as a response to “the degradation of the security situation” linked to jihadist bloodshed.

Sources close to Bazoum said relations between the two men had deteriorated and that the deposed leader had been considering replacing Tchiani as the head of the presidential guard.

Another source close to the deposed leader said Tchiani’s replacement was due to be decided at a cabinet meeting on July 24.