Demolition: Court orders N2 million compensation against Kano gov’t

By Bashir Bello, KANO

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Friday ordered the Kano State Government and other respondents to jointly pay two residents of Salanta quarters in the Kano metropolis, one Alhaji Saminu Shehu Muhd and Alhaji Tasiu Shehu Muhd the sum of N1m each for attempting to demolish their properties located at No 41, 43 and 68 situated at Salanta, Kano metropolis.

The Court presided over by Justice Simon Amobeda averred that the Kano State Government and other respondents’ action of marking their properties possibly for demolition without following due process is an infringement to the Applicant’s right to own immovable property as guaranteed by combined sections of 43 and 44 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

Similarly, the court upheld that the intrusion into the Applicants’ Properties around 11 pm on 14th June 2023 in an attempt to carry out demolition is clearly an infringement to their private and family life as enshrined in the chapter of the Constitution of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

Justice Amobeda further ordered Kano State Government to repaint the wall of the Applicants which they initially marked “REMOVED KNUPDA” with red paint.

The Judge ordered, “That the Respondents, by themselves Agents their servants or proxies whatsoever called forthwith from encroaching, trespassing, entering, invading, demolition or revoking the Applicants’ titles or doing any other act in respect of the Applicants’ properties No 41 and 43 located at Salanta along BUK Road, Kano.

“The Respondents are also ordered to remove the red signing marked: 14th June,/KN/ KNUPDA made by their staff or Agents on the Wall of the Applicant’s Properties situated at Salanta and to repaint the wall to the satisfaction of all respondents.”

Reacting to the court judgment, Counsel to the Applicants, Bar. Bashir Ibrahim applauded the court for the judgement, saying the judgement is a landmark for the protection of Human Rights and respect for human dignity.

On his part, Counsel to the Kano state government and other respondents in the case, Bar. Musa Dahuru Muhd, Director of Civil Litigation, Kano State Ministry for Justice, said he will study the judgement and advise the government accordingly on the next line of action.