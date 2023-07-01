Delta monarchs wade into Clark, Okowa’s face-off

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

DELTA State Council of Traditional Rulers has resolved to wade into the feud between elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark and the immediate past governor of the State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Clark and Okowa have been at loggerheads over allegations of mismanagement of 13 per cent derivation funds levelled against the former governor by the elder statesman.

The monarchs, in a three-point communique issued at the end of a meeting of members of the Council at Asaba, said the decision to step into the matter was based on the call by the leadership of the Delta State Ethnic Nationalities Youth Council who visited the Council-in-session.

Chairman of the Council and Orodje of Okpe, Rtd Major – General Felix Mujakpuero,Orhue 1 who read the Communiqué said ‘’ having critically reviewed the presentation by the youths on the subject matter, Council resolved to look into the matter in no distant time.’’

He was flanked by the Ist Vice Chairman and Pere of Akugbene Mien, Pere SP Luke Kalanama V111 and 2nd Vice Chairman and Obi of Ubulu Unor Agbgidi Henry Kikachukwu 1 and the immediate past Chairman of the Council and Obi of Owa, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor 11.

The traditional rulers lauded the youth leaders for showing concern on the issue particularly for towing the path of peace and noted that the Council members were proud of them.

Earlier, Coordinating Chairman of the youth body and President of Itsekiri National Youth Council, Comrade Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, said the attacks of the elder statesman on Okowa was unnecessary.

“We view our foremost leader, Chief Clark’s attacks and petition against Okowa as avoidable and unnecessary media trial of the former Governor and we urge the Council to intervene,” he said.