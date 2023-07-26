Delta Guber: Tribunal dismisses Omo-Agege’s application for expert witness

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

DELTA State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, Wednesday, dismissed an application of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, seeking leave of the tribunal to file expert witness’ report and statements on oath.

The petinoner had sought to bring in a statistician expert witness to testify before the tribunal

The tribunal also struck out Omo-Agage’s application seeking leave of the tribunal to extend time for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, subpoenaed to file a statement an oath and give evidence at the tribunal on the gubernatorial polls.

But cousels of the second respondent led by Damian Dodo, SAN, had opposed to the applications, saying that there was no bases to for them to be brought to the tribunal outside of pre-hearing

They had argued that the first application was aimed at bringing in new facts when pleadings had long closed, and would not afford them another opportunity to reply.

On the first application, the three-man tribunal panel headed by Justice C.H Ahuchaogu, in it’s ruling, noted that election matters were time bound and said the petitioner failed to file the expert witness’ report along with the petition or within the time limit of pleadings.

It held that the petition was brought 101 days after an order for inspection of electoral materials was granted.

The tribunal said it found no merit in the application and dismissed it in it’s entirety.

On the second application, the tribunal said the petitioner’s expectation was beyond it’s capacity, saying that it cannot

compel INEC to file witness deposition for the petitioners.

The tribunal said: “It is not logical that a party should make a witness deposition for an adversary who is a respondent against a petition. Expecting that such a witness would sign and adopt a statement is beyond human reasoning.

“Such expectation is beyond our capacity as a tribunal. The best thing to do and we have done in this circumstance, is to issue a subpoena for INEC to appear. In some, we find no merit in this application, and it is dismissed in its entirety.”