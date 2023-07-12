Delta guber: Oborevwori objects to Omo-Agege’s 3,728 documents

By Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNOR Sherrif Oborevwori of Delta State, yesterday, objected to the admissibility of 3,728 Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, forms of EC25B, EC40A, EC40B and EC40C across the 25 local government areas of the state.

The forms were tendered at the state Election Petition Tribunal by the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the March 18, governorship election, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Oborevwori’s counsel, Samson Egege, who is the second respondent, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ekeme Ohwovoriole, SAN, as third respondent, objected to the admissibility of the documents and reserved the details of their objections to their final written addresses.

At the resumed hearing of the petition brought before the tribunal by Omo-Agege challenging the declaration of Oborevwori as winner of the election by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, counsel to the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Bello Abu, had applied to tender the INEC forms, which he said, reflected the schedule filed on July 10, 2023.

Abu, who held the brief of A. K. Osawota, said 1036 were for form EC25B; 941 of EC40A; 880 of EC40B and 871 of EC40C.

He also tendered in evidence, receipts of payment for certified true copies, CTCs, for the forms EC25 and EC40 series as well as original copy of INEC manual for electoral officers as well as the CTC of INEC regulations and guidelines for the conduct of election 2022, with receipts of payments.

Counsel to the second and third respondents, however, did not raise objections to INEC regulations and guidelines for the conduct of election, 2022.

The three-man tribunal headed by Justice C. Ahuchaogu admitted the documents and marked them as exhibits and adjourned siting to July 24 for continuation of hearing.