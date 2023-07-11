Delta govt underscores Igbo entrepreneurial spirit

Delta State Government on Tuesday lauded the enterprising and wealth creation spirit of Ndigbos to the economic development of the country.

Senior Political Adviser to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo stated this when he received on courtesy visit, the Chairman and members of Ohaneze Ndigbo Delta Central and South Senatorial Districts led by its President, Chief Chiedu Idama in his office in Asaba.



Aguariavwodo said that the state government would continue to partner with Ohaneze Ndigbo and other investors for the growth and economic development of the state.



He called on the Ndigbos to take advantage of the investor-friendly atmosphere in the state to bring more of their businesses to Delta State.



He said: “I am very happy to receive you this day in my office and I thank you immensely for this visit and for your presentation.

“I am always impressed whenever am in the midst of the Ohaneze because of your enterprising spirit.

“I want to salute the enterprising spirit of the Igbo people, because in this world without enterprise or business we cannot create wealth and without wealth creation you cannot have savings and that is what you do everyday.



“This government is your government because having worked hard to produce this government you will always be remembered.

“Governor Oborevwori is an action Governor and as he is saying it he is acting and I know that he will remember you all in a shortwhile.

“Delta is an investor-friendly state and we are pleased when we hear that with the two bridges linking Delta and Anambra, Onitsha would soon become part of Asaba.

“We know you have a huge population and investments in the South West, tell them to bring their businesses to a more investor-friendly state like Delta.

“We need to have your businesses and innovations to be established here because Delta is a peaceful state.

“The last administration worked very hard for the peace we are enjoying today and the Oborevwori’s administration would do more so that businesses will thrive,” Aguariavwodo said.



He said that with the liberalisation of the power sector in the country, state governments and private sector investors can now bring their investments into the power sector uninhibited.



Earlier, Chief Idama said they were at his office to felicitate with him in on his appointment as Senior Political Adviser, noting that his appointment was well-deserved.



He noted that the group was formed to represent the interests of Ndigbos worldwide, adding that they had a very good relationship with the state government especially during the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.