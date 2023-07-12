Delta govt seeks strigent measures to check drug abuse

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

DELTA State government has advocated strict measures to check drug abuse to reduce the crime rate in the country.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Monday Onyeme, who stated this in Asaba, when he received on a courtesy call, state Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mr. John Tunde, noted that there was a strong correlation between drug abuse and criminality.

He said: “Once drug abuse is effectively checked, the rate of crime in society will reduce.”

Noting that Delta was safe for investment as the crime rate was very low in the state, Onyeme thanked the NDLEA “for all that you are doing for humanity and all that you do to reduce the incidence of drug abuse and related crimes in Delta State.

“The work you do is very important to us because of the correlation between drug abuse and crime.

“Where there is high incidence of drug abuse, the rate of crime is high. It is good that NDLEA has greatly tackled drug abuse in our state but you should not rest on your oars.”

He assured that the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration would always partner the agency and other agencies that are working for a better society.

Earlier, the state Commander of NDLEA told the deputy governor that they were in his office to intimate him about their activities.