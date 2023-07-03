Delta govt not borrowing N40 bn for pensions — ALGON

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha,ASABA

ASSOCIATION of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Delta State chapter, Monday, said it was not the state government that was borrowing the sum of N40 billion for the payment of primary school teachers and local government retirees in the State.

It said “it is exclusively the Local Government Councils that are borrowing this money” explaining that the only role played by the State Government was to give approval and forward it to the State House of Assembly for ratification,

Making the clarification after a meeting of the Joint Account Allocation Committee, JAAC, in Asaba, the State Chairman of ALGON, Mr Victor Ebonka, said no penny from the N40 billion would go to the coffers of the local government councils.

He said: “in this country, constitutionally, we have three tiers of government; the Federal, the State and the Local Governments. We all have separate responsibilities. It is our constitutional responsibility to pay the Local Government staff and primary school teachers salaries.

“And we are not unmindful of the lingering problems that we have with regards to the pension benefits of the Local Government staff and that of the primary school teachers.

“This problem was inherited from the two previous administrations and it has to do with an error in the enrollment into the contributory pension scheme. And for this short comings, we have found ourselves owing their accrued rights from 2016 to date.

“The past administration set a machinery in motion and has tried to ensure that the debt is liquidated by giving several grants totaling about N5 billion and increased statutory contribution from N200 million a month to N500 million.

“Despite all these grants from the State Government, we have not been able to clear the outstanding arrears and this made the immediate past administration to set up a Committee comprising of myself the ALGON Chairman, the Head of Service and other stakeholders.

“The Committee went to the bond market to get a facility but was not successful because the cost of funds was quite expensive. So we approached the commercial bank to get the facility and we can say that Zenith Bank has agreed to afford us N40 billion out of the N51 billion indebted to the pensioners.

“So it is exclusively the Local Government Councils that are borrowing this money. You know that by law, we need the approval of the State Government and the ratification of the State Assembly and that was sort for and it was granted by the Governor and approved by the State House of Assembly.

“So any moment from now, the pensioners will smile home. We also want to state that no penny from the N40 billion is going to the coffers of the Local Governments.

We are going to cover about ninety percent of the accrued rights from this money, all of the monies will be paid directly to the pensioners.”