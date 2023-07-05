Delta gov’s CPS disclaims fraudulent telephone numbers

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

CHIEF Press Secretary to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Sir Festus Ahon, Wednesday, raised an alarm over the activities of fraudsters who he said, registered telephone numbers in his name and that of the Chief of Staff, Hon. Johnson Erijo for the purpose of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

Alerting the public on the activities of fraudsters, Ahon, in a statement, said that some persons had already fallen victim to the fraudsters.

He listed the fraudulent telephone number registered in his name as 09025320424 and that registered in the name of Erijo as 07055097444.

Expressing dismay at the activities of the fraudsters, he cautioned the general public to be wary of transactions with the said phone numbers as the numbers do not belong to them.

The statement warned members of the public to be wary and not allow themselves to be duped by the fraudsters parading themselves as the Chief Press Secretary or the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

He advised the general public advised against paying any monies to the said fraudulent individuals.