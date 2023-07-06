Delta gov approves payment of promotion arrears to public servants

In line with the commitment of the Delta State Government to settle all pending promotion arrears owed public servants in the state and the promise made during the electioneering campaign, Governor Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, has authorized the payment of outstanding arrears to the dedicated staff of the State Public Service, commencing from August 2023.



The Governor’s approval was communicated through a circular signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko.

Bayoko revealed that the phased payment would commence in August 2023, starting with Civil Servants in the Ministries. Subsequently, staff in the Judiciary, Parastatals, and Hospitals Management Board, HMB, will receive their payments in September 2023.

He said: Governor Oborevwori has approved a specific payment schedule, wherein the promotion arrears for staff in Higher Institutions within the state and the Post Primary Education Board (PPEB) will be disbursed in October and November 2023, respectively.”

Emphasizing that this payment approval serves as a testament to the Governor’s unwavering dedication to the growth and productivity of the Public Service in the state, the Head of Service stressed the significance of public servants’ continued hard work and commitment to their duties.

“This payment serves as a clarion call for commitment, cooperation, and support towards His Excellency’s vision of a productive and thriving Public Service. Therefore, we implore all staff members to maintain the dedication and hard work that has always been the hallmark of the Public Service,” stated Bayoko.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of public servants in the state, the Head of Service extended heartfelt appreciation to the Governor for this gesture.

Bayoko also extended his appreciation to the immediate past Governor of the State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, whom he said had earlier approved the payments in principle.

He further highlighted the critical importance of promptly processing subsequent updates for eligible officers within three months of receiving relevant letters, urging Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to prioritize these matters.