Delta community protests, urges Oborevwori to end Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

WOMEN from Aladja community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest with a call on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to resolve the age-long crisis between Aladja and their neighbouring Ogbe-Ijoh community.

The women were led in the peaceful protest by Mrs. Florence Shakaohwo as they chanted solidarity songs while dancing on major streets in Aladja community.

The protesters weilded placards with inscriptions such as,”Governor Sheriff, come and resolve the age-long crisis now”,”War is destructive. Peace is priceless”, “Aladja mothers call for peace”,“Governor Sheriff, please call Taye Tuoyo to order now.”

In a chat with newsmen, Shakaohwo urged the state governor to call Taye Tuoyo, the chairman of Warri South-West council area to order over his alleged insistence that he must use the Nigerian Army personnel, 3 Battalion, Effurun, to convey building materials to the council’s secretariat through Aladja community.

She described the alleged act by the Warri South-West council boss as the height of insensitivity to the plight of the Aladja people, who have been very peaceful all through the demarcation process.

Shakaohwo noted that the land in dispute belongs to Aladja community, which had maintained peace, stressing that the Ogbe-Ijoh people had breached all known agreements of peace.

Mrs. Blessing Badidi, another protester, indicted the Nigerian Army’s Major Solomon Nwakwuda of taking sides with Ogbe-Ijoh people against Aladja when it was clear that it’s the Ogbe-Ijoh people that were always the aggressors.

She urged Oborevwori to set a machinery in motion to tackle the recalcitrant attitude of the Ogbe-Ijoh people.

Also, Mrs. Eunice Apah, another protester, noted that the crisis had claimed too many lives and property in both communities.

She said government should be up and doing to see that the matter was resolved once and for all.

She bemoaned the incessant attacks on Aladja by the Ogbe-Ijoh people, saying many children have become orphans as a result of the senseless war.