Delta community grumbles about gas leakage

*ERA/ FoEN urge Agip to clamp leakage

By Emma Amaize, WARRI

RESIDENTS of the Odimodi community, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, have complained about gas leakage from the Bemobebe-aka Gas Well, operated by the Agip Oil Company, in the outskirts of the town.

A fisherman, Brakemi Ndoro, who reported the leakage, said the toxic emission, allegedly caused by a broken valve from the company’s gas plant, started about three months ago.

Chairman of the community, Solomon Gbegha, disclosed that the community reported the leakage to the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency NOSDRA, which followed up with a joint inspection of the leak with community representatives, last month.

Gbegha , however, lamented: “No other efforts have been made to shut down the leakage after the inspection. Our people are living in fear after they were instructed to stay off the spot until the danger is averted. “

A resident said the villagers, scared about fire outbreak were currently facing severe health implications from inhaling gas emissions.

Executive Director of the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FoEN, Chima Williams, said the community sent a Save Our Soul, SOS, to the group, urging it to intervene before the situation becomes unmanageable.

Communications Officer, Elvira Jordan in a statement, said, ” ERA/FoEN calls on the Agip Oil Company to immediately clamp the gas leakage from the Bemobebe-aka Gas Well located in Odimodi community. “

‘Despite housing multinational companies, Odimodi has been neglected by these companies, hence the slow response to oil spills and has leakages.

” The government needs to implement stringent policies that will regulate and manage the activities of oil multinationals in Odimodi and other host communities.

“ERA/FoEN calls on Agip to stop the leakage and urges NOSDRA to conduct an assessment of the level of air pollution in the area for immediate clean up.

” We also recommend that a medica team be deployed in Odimodi to examine the health status of the people, after being exposed to such air and environmental pollution.

“Furthermore, we implore NOSDRA to rise up to its duties in implementing contingency plans against oil spills and gas leakages in Odimodi and other host communities.”