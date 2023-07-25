Delta Assembly screens, confirm 9 commissioner designates

By Ochuko Akuopha,ASABA

DELTA State House of Assembly, has screened and confirmed nine of the 26 nominees whose names were forwarded to it by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for appointment as Commissioners and members of the State Executive Council.

The nine nominees were in the list of the first batch of the screening exercise presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Emomotimi Guwor on Tuesday.

They included Hon Joan Onyemaechi, from Aniocha North Local Government Area; Pat Ajudua, Oshimili North; Chief Fidelis Tilije, Ukwuani; Hon Godknows Angele, Burutu; Dr Joseph Onojaemo, Isoko North; Orode Uduaghan, Warri North; Mrs Rose Ezewu, Okpe; Hon Reuben Izeze, Ughelli South, and Sunny Ekedayen, Uvwie.

The nominees were were introduced by members representing their various constituencies at the Assembly.

Their appointments were at the end of the exercise, confirmed after separate motions to that effect by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Emeka Nwaobi and adopted.

Guwor lauded his colleagues for the painstaking exercise, congratulating the nominess on their appointments.