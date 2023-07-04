Delta Assembly approves Oborevwori’s request to appoint 20 SAs

Oborevwori

The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday approved the request of Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori to appoint 20 Special Advisers (SAs) to assist in driving the administration of the state.

The approval of the governor’s request followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Emeka Nwaobi, during plenary of the Assembly, presided over by the Speaker, Mr Dennis Guwor.

The governor, had in a letter, requested for the Assembly’s approval for the appointment of the SAs and the letter was read during plenary of the Assembly.

Oborevwori said that the request was in line with section 196, sub section 1-3 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The governor who, said he would appreciate the House for early consideration of the request, explained that the Special Advisers would assist in driving the administration’s development agenda.

Also, the Assembly on Tuesday screened and confirmed the nominees for appointment into the Delta State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy as forwarded to it last week by the governor.

The motions for the screening and confirmation were moved by the majority leader and seconded by the member representing Aniocha South constituency, Me Isaac Anwuzia.

The nominees are Justice Celestina Ogisi (Rtd) as Chairman, Prof. Louis Ojogwu, Mr Alexander Neyin, Dr Iris Ibi, Mr Augustine Eseagwu, Mr Festus Onyaeju, and Mrs Uju Rosaline Monye.

The speaker commended members for the successful screening and advised the nominees to put in their best in ensuring speedy delivery of justice in the state.

Oborevwori said the appointment followed the need for reconstitution of the Advisory Council as a result of the expiration of the tenure of members.

He explained that the appointment was in exercise of powers conferred on him by Section 3, subsection 1 and 2 of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy Law 2016.

The speaker, also at Tuesday plenary, condoled with the family of the former Head of Service of the State, Dr Samuel Okpokpor, over his demise at the weekend.

The speaker prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the lost and the soul of late former Head of Service, Dr Okpokpor entire rest