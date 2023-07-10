Delta APC passes vote of confidence on Tinubu, Omo-Agege, others

By Akpokona Omafuaire,UGHELLI

THE Delta APC Elders, Leaders and Stakeholders yesterday passed a vote of implicit confidence on President Bola Tinubu, Immediate Past Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, and Delta State All Progressives Congress led by Omeni Sobotie.

The group also condemned in strong words rumours that Omo-Agege didn’t work for the success of Tinubu during the general elections.

The communique was signed by Leaders, Chief Godwin Ogbetuo, Chairman; Chief Morrison Olori, Chief Prof. S.W. Ibodje, Chief Tuesday Onoge, Chief Francis Efeduma, Chief Ominimini Obiuwevbi amongst others.

The communique read in part, “We the Delta Central APC Elders, Leaders and Stakeholders hereby pass a vote of implicit confidence on Senator Ovie Omo-Agege CFR for his hard work and commitment to the victory of the party in the State.

“We equally want to put it on record that the Delta Central APC Elders, Leaders and Stakeholders are very impressed with his policy decisions and the leadership quality displayed so far by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and therefore passed a vote of confidence on him on his exemplary leadership since he assumed office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We also use this medium to congratulate him on his new role as the Chairman of ECOWAS.

“That the false allegations being peddled and perpetrated by some mischievous persons that His Excellency Senator Omo Agege CFR worked against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have no basis at all as they are lies from the pit of hell and we hereby strongly condemned it in clear terms.

“That the Joint Campaign Council set up in Delta State by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the Party-State Exco conscientiously campaigned for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and worked towards the success of the party in the presidential election. Indeed, the State Campaign Council has tagged the Presidential/Gubernatorial Campaign Council.

“That for the avoidance of any doubt, all delegates who participated in the APC presidential primary election from Delta State voted en masse for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as strictly instructed by Senator Ovie Omo Agege.

“Furthermore, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege generously and single-handedly sponsored a one-million-man march for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in Effurun/Warri, Delta state which took place on the 22nd October 2022 and was coordinated by Chief Obiuwevwi Ominimini.

“It should also be emphasized that all APC candidates including Senator Ede Dafinone representing Delta Central, Senator Joel Onowakpo-Thomas representing Delta South, Hon. Francis Waive and all APC House of Assembly members campaigned vigorously for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the leadership of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege which made it possible for the party to win two out of the three senatorial seats in Delta State.

“We are all witnesses to the joint visits of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Warri Stadium and Gbaramatu kingdom during the flag-off of the Presidential Campaign in Delta State. In fact, without mincing words, the stadium was filled beyond its maximum capacity. This was as a result of the hard work of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

“It is also on record that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege effectively represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to visit the flood-displaced persons to deliver relief materials in IDP camps across the state where he also campaigned vigorously for him.

“In view of the above, it was strongly concluded that the allegations being perpetrated by disgruntled elements who could not even win their units, and who are sponsored by non-committed APC members and some opposition parties against the personalities of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in Delta State, is a mere fallacy, untrue and therefore should be discountenanced and trashed.

“It was an attempt to run Senator Ovie Omo-Agege down after committing his integrity, efforts and finances to make sure that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the election.” It added.