Degradation: Lagos, NPA commence Apapa clean-up after notices

…demolish illegal structures, remove abandoned trucks

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, through the operatives of the State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, in collaboration with the Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, have embarked on a total clean-up exercise of all environmental degradation in Apapa and its environs.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, explained that the clean-up exercise on all environmental degradation began after the expiration of notices served on owners of illegal shanties, kiosks, containerised shops and abandoned trailers in Apapa and its environs.

Oreagba stated that the clean-up exercise, which would last for seven days began over the weekend with the demolition of several illegal shanties, kiosks, and containerised shops, towing of abandoned trailers and dismantling of illegal garages.

He added that all those demolished illegal shanties around the Nigerian Port not only constitute health and safety risks but also served as a haven for criminals who make use of such locations as hideouts.

According to Oreagba, “All abandoned trailers from the Nigerian Port’s first gate down to the underneath of Lilypond Bridge constituting environmental nuisance were all towed by the team.

“The area is becoming a breeding ground for miscreants and hoodlums who on a daily basis extorts money from innocent motorists and impede the free flow of traffic.”

The General Manager Security of Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Jamil Khalil, stressed that “the clean-up exercise on all environmental degradation in Apapa and its environs is long overdue.”

Khalil noted that Nigerian Ports Authority had earlier sponsored radio jingles and enlightenment campaigns educating members of the public on the need to vacate for the clean-up exercise.

Meanwhile, relevant government agencies involved during the clean-up exercise commencement include LASTMA, Nigeria Police (Lagos State Ports Command), OPMESA and Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC.