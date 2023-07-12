Deemphasizes political decisions from religion, region — Ex-Gov el-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

By Luminous Jannamike

The former governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has called for a rethink of the nation’s political decision-making process, urging the deemphasizing of religion and region.

He stated that these factors have been used to perpetuate divisions within the country and have negatively impacted governance.

In a keynote address at the retirement event and book launch of Professor Ishaq Akintola, the Executive Director of Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, el-Rufai said: “A lot has changed in 50 years, and mostly not for the better. Increased literacy, religious and ethnic awareness, improved communication technologies and enhanced political sophistication have sadly led to more intolerance, ethno-religious division using manufactured falsehood, and overall poorer political, economic and social governance. How did we as a nation get to this point? How do we reject this toxic mix that has not served our nation well?

“The Ibrahim Babangida regime allowed or even encouraged the ascendance of religion and region as the allocative principles for power, position and privilege. That set in motion processes that relegated bridge builders since the incentive was to stay in your own religion-regional cocoons.”

He highlighted the need for Nigeria to return to a merit-based system of governance, where elections and appointments are determined by individual capabilities rather than religion or ethnicity.

El-Rufai also addressed the backlash that followed his choice of Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, a woman and a Muslim from a minority ethnic group, as his running mate in the 2019 elections, saying

“The first woman to be elected as Deputy Governor from the far north of Nigeria was not seen as a pathfinder, a breakthrough for gender and a reaffirmation of the possibility of democracy to elect persons from minority and excluded groups. Only one marker of identity seemed to matter in such quarters. But the fact that her predecessor, Architect Barnabas Bala (Bantex) had that marker – religion – had saved neither him nor from opprobrium,” he said.

On his controversial pre-inauguration remarks in May 2023 regarding politics and governance in Kaduna State and the electoral victory of the Asiwaju-Shettima ticket, the former governor said

“So, for those that care about the truth, my message at the Kaduna event which went viral was simple – leadership based on Islamic and indeed, even Christian principles is fair and equitable – and prescribes that a leader must be fair and just to everyone – whether Muslim or Christian or not.

“It is my humble view that this North-South electoral interdependency and political integration is a successful template for national politics and economics that will provide Nigerians the policy continuity, political stability and pragmatic leadership needed to propel Nigeria to the attainment of its manifest destiny of being the leader of the Black Race,”