Decomposing body of engineer found in Abuja apartment

Abuja— Investigation has commenced into the suspected murder of Construction Engineer, Humphrey Nnaji, in Abuja, whose decomposing corpse was found in his apartment in Dawaki area of the FCT on 8 July.

Late Nnaji was allegedly killed by some suspected assailants, who gained entry into his apartment.

Vanguard learned that Nnaji’s neighbours, who were unaware of what had happened to him, were perceiving a foul odour emitting from his apartment and quickly informed the police.

A source in the FCT Police Command revealed that policemen, on reaching the home of late Nnaji, observed the crime scene and found a hammer beside his corpse, and a written note stating that the killing was allegedly carried out by one Alfa, who claimed to be avenging the death of his sister.

“The deceased must have been killed with a hammer. A sledgehammer with blood stains was found beside him. Also, the backside of his (Nnaji’s) head had a deep cut. He was seated on his chair with two pieces of handset charging cord cables around his neck.

“Also, a (written) note by someone, who identified himself as Alfa was seen on his table. He claimed he killed the deceased to avenge the death of his sister and also accused him of using other girls for Yahoo Plus.”

Spokesperson for the FCT command, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the incident, noted that an investigation was ongoing into the matter.